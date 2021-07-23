Metro & Crime

Eight killed during police, hoodlums’ shootout in Enugu

Three policemen were killed while others were wounded on Wednesday evening when gunmen attacked a checkpoint at Amodu, Obeagu-Amechi in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State. Sources said a pastor and another person were killed by stray bullets, while three of the gunmen also lost their lives in an ensuing gun battle with the police. Witnesses said the attack, which started about 5.30pm at a busy spot at Mmiri Ocha Amodu, lasted till about 7pm. According to the witnesses, the gun battle led to the death of some bystanders and commuters while others sustained various degrees of injury.

It was also learnt that the police at Amagunze in Nkanu East Local Government Area, who were promptly alerted, laid an ambush for the fleeing gun-men, killing some of them as another round of gun battle ensued. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said that though the details of the incident were still sketchy, police had started preliminary investigations into the matter. He said: “Information surrounding the shooting incidents in the evening of today, 21/07/2021, where police operatives were allegedly attacked by yetto- be-identified gunmen at checkpoints in Obeagu- Amechi in Enugu South Local Government Area and Amagunze in Nkanu East Local Government Area are still sketchy. “Meanwhile, preliminary investigations have commenced. Further development will be communicated.”

