Eight killed, one commits suicide in Kaduna

At least eight people were killed yesterday during attacks in Jema’a, Birnin Gwari and Giwa local government areas of Kaduna State. In Jema’a Local Government Area, at least six people were killed in Goska community. Although the state government said four were killed, sources in the area told our correspondent that two people who were initially injured later died. In Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, the bandits killed a man, Yusuffa Karami, at Maikulu, while another victim, Fanyo Bello, was confirmed dead following gun wounds inflicted on him by bandits at Ungwan Maikuzunniya. This was as the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), disclosed that 34 of their people were still in the hands of kidnappers 39 days after they were taken from their homes.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said bandits invaded the community (Goska) and killed four residents. He said: “Wakili Kon and Yusuf Joshua were attacked and killed on their farms by the assailants. “One woman, Laraba Silas, sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to hospital.

“Security agencies also reported that a nonagenarian, Nabara Katoh, committed suicide by hanging herself at Gonan Rogo of Kajuru Local Government Area. “The aged woman reportedly tied a rope around her neck in a room, and took her life for reasons yet unknown as of the time of this update.” Meawhile, SOKAPU said those killed in Goska village, Kaninkon Chiefdom, Jemaa Local Government Area, were coming from the farm about 4.30pm when they were attacked by the bandits. The SOKAPU spokesman, Luka Binniyat, said in a statement that the villagers described the assailant as armed Fulani herdsmen.

He said: “In the past one week, Godogodo town and Golkofa village, Godogodo Chiefdom, Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State have also witnessed similar cruelty with no apparent provocation. “This follows a sequence of other killings and other raids over Southern communities in the past few weeks. “We demand that those behind these heinous crimes which bear all the signs of genocide be brought to justice.”

