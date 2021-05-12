Metro & Crime

Eight reappointed as Uzodinma sacks cabinet

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Comment(0)

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State Wednesday dissolved his executive council.

This is also as the Governor approved the reappointment of eight of his former commissioners.

It is believed that following widespread criticism of the activities of some of his cabinet members, the governor may have resolved to ease out some of them and inject fresh energy into his cabinet by introducing more competent hands into his executive council.

However, at a special executive council meeting held Wednesday, the governor thanked all the out-going commissioners for their services to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

A press release signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu conveying the decision of the governor, enjoined the sacked commissioners to hand over all properties of government in the possession to the appropriate officials.

Among the pioneer commissioners of the cabinet that were reappointed are those for Works, Chief Ralph Nwosu and Information and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Truck kills two undergraduates in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Sympathisers and passers- by wept profusely on Sunday evening at Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, as a truck crushed two university students death. The victims – Ojo Hezekiah Abidemi (25) and Ojo Ayomide (21) – were students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, a degree programme affiliated to the College of Education, Ikere- Ekiti.   A witness […]
Metro & Crime

Three kidnapped Oyo cattle breeders released after N6m ransom paid

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Three cattle breeders who were kidnapped on Sunday in an Oyo community have been released after payment of N6m ransom.   The three people, who were kidnapped at Idi Ope, near Igangan  in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state, were identified   as Kabiru Oladimeji, Kazeem and Soka. They were on their way to visit the person who manages the ranch for them when […]
Metro & Crime

AMCON’s ‘illegality’ killed my 38-year-old business, left 50 staff jobless – Indian laments

Posted on Author Reporter

Akeem Nafiu   An Indian businessman, Harish Puri, has lamented how his business was destroyed and 50 of his staff rendered redundant after the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) refused to obey a court’s order to unseal his firm, Global Sterling Products Ltd. Puri said AMCON sealed his firm on March 6, 2020, based […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica