Eight reappointed as Uzodinma sacks cabinet

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State Wednesday dissolved his executive council.

This is also as the Governor approved the reappointment of eight of his former commissioners.

It is believed that following widespread criticism of the activities of some of his cabinet members, the governor may have resolved to ease out some of them and inject fresh energy into his cabinet by introducing more competent hands into his executive council.

However, at a special executive council meeting held Wednesday, the governor thanked all the out-going commissioners for their services to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

A press release signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu conveying the decision of the governor, enjoined the sacked commissioners to hand over all properties of government in the possession to the appropriate officials.

Among the pioneer commissioners of the cabinet that were reappointed are those for Works, Chief Ralph Nwosu and Information and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba.

