Eight UniAbuja students win N2.2m research grants

Eight undergraduate students of the University of Abuja have won N2.2 million as research grants from the university’s Centre for Undergraduate Research Fund. Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who spoke at the maiden undergraduate research day with the theme: ‘Promoting National Development Through Research,’ yesterday in Abuja, pledged to increase investment on research and development with a view to further boost national development. Na’Allah said one of the problems in Nigeria was bad leadership and poor investment in research.

He urged university management and students to identify and undertake research on local and national problems to enable Nigeria to be at par with the developed countries of the world. According to him, the university would continue to harvest undergraduates to embark on research, grant them the needed financial support and mentorship.

Like this: Like Loading...