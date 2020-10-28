Eight-year-old boy dies in Kano well

An eight-year-old boy, Abdullahi Usaini, has drowned in a well at Nariya village in Kibiya Local Government Area of Kano State. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Muhammed, announced this in a statement yesterday. Muhammed said that the service received a distress call on the incident on Monday about 7pm. He said: “We received a distress call from Kibiya Division about 7.47pm.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent a rescue team to the scene and retrieve the body from the well. “The corpse was handed over to the Ward Head of Nariya, Malam Adamu Nariya.” The PRO added that the cause of the incident was under investigation. Meanwhile, the service confirmed that a 22-year-old motircyclist, Muhammad Abdullahi, died in a road accident in Kano metropolis. Muhammed disclosed that the accident occurred on Monday when a motorcycle with registration number KMC 813 VA collided with a car marked ABM 405 AA.

He said: “We received a distress call about 10pm through Malam Jika Yahuza. “Our team rescued one person from the scene of the accident to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano.” The PRO added that medical personnel at the hospital confirmed the accident victim dead.

