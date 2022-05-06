Eight years after, $1.5m worth A’Ibom press abandoned

Strong indication have revealed that the Akwa Ibom State Government may have ‘unwittingly’ abandoned the over $1.5 million Rotary Press it acquired and installed seven years ago. The press initiated by the Godswill Akpabio government was installed and inaugurated at the twilight of the administration.

How it was conceived

The press, which consist of a Supra Setter A105 otherwise known as a Computer To Plate (CTP) machine and a Goss Community Press with a web offset press, said to be worth over $1.5 million then, was meant to be operated by the Akwa Ibom Newspaper Corporation (AKNC), publishers of the Pioneer Newspaper. It was learnt that the web offset press has the capacity to print 17 colour pages, 32 black and white pages of newspaper and runs 500,000 impressions per hour, while the CTP runs a resolution of 2,400 DPI. It was learned that the press was to enable the AKNC to print The Pioneer at a minimal cost as well as serve as a commercial printing press for both national and local newspapers among others. Findings revealed that some national dailies have already indicated their interest to print their newspapers at the press, especially as it will enhance circulation and early arrival of the papers in South South to Uyo.

The problems started

Unfortunately, the machines installed and inaugurated on May 28, 2015, were not tested. It didn’t print any copy of The Pioneer on the day it was test-run by the experts brought in to manage the press. The press have been lying fallow, with the complex locked. Investigations show that the machines have not worked after the day it was inaugurated by Akpabio, even as the government is yet to officially hand over the press to the AKNC. Former General Manager of The Pioneer, Mr Silas Udo, who was in office when the press was installed, said the machines were not used by the company to print any paper, neither, was any member of staff trained to operate the machines. Silas stated that the AKNC did not officially receive the press as it was never handed over to the corporation by the Ministry of Information and Strategy. According to him, the procedural process of receiving the machines was not done because the necessary checklist to ascertain what the state government paid for, and what was sent by the manufacturers was not done. He said: “The press was never used to print The Pioneer in my time. No Pioneer staff under my watch went for training anywhere to master the workings of the press. “Yes, we did not receive the press. It was a deliberate decision not to receive it as the procedural processes were not done or seen to be done. For example, the checklist to ascertain what the government paid for, are what were sent by the manufacturers was not done. “It would, therefore, have been against civil service procedure to sign a Stores Receipt Voucher (SRV). So unless this was done after I left service, the Press remained under the administration of the supervising ministry.”

Identifying the problems

Confirming the position of Udo, Mr. Idorenyin Umoren, the Production Manager of AKNC then, said he was one of the committee members of AKNC Rotary Press Pre-shipment Inspection Committee announced by the state government to visit Goss Community Press Company in Germany. Umoren, however, stated that the committee was not inaugurated, and the inspection to the Goss Community Press Company in Germany, Hieldelberg, never happened. He said they were only informed that the machines had arrived in Uyo through Onne in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and they were expected to receive them, saying no production staff of AKNC was trained on how to operate the machines.

Blame game begin

Meanwhile, Mr Patrick Usen, the Consultant who handled the project, has blamed the Ministry of Information for the failure of the project, and called for a probe into the abandonment of the printing press. Usen explained that the machines failed to work due to improper installation, saying the managers of the project did not follow the procedures necessary to set up a press. He said if the machines were properly inaugurated, the representatives of Hieldelberg, Goss Graphics and himself, who facilitated the process from the purchase and shipment of the machines, would have been available at the installation and inauguration. He questioned the manner in which the machines were received, saying there was no confirmation of what was received vis-a-vis what was sent, adding that the auxiliary equipment which came with the machines such as forklift, rollers etc. are among the major equipment for the smooth running of the machines were missing. “Governor Godswill Akpabio had excellent intentions for the state and Pioneer Newspaper in particular. Unfortunately, the Ministry of Information truncated that project. “They should be held responsible. I don’t know where this enquiry will end, but I think that a Commission of Enquiry should be set up to probe the issue. “That web offset press has not been received till today by The Pioneer, that is, it has not been officially handed over by Goss Graphics to Pioneer because of the haphazard installation procedures. There was no adherence to good engineering practice of installation. “They hurriedly put that up together and called the governor, and I think the machine collapsed and failed there. “There was no ink, no rolling papers, no printing plate needed to print for the Governor to see. All those things were not there, and the machine collapsed that day,” he stated.

The audit report

The consultant called for a technical audit of what was supplied, what was installed, and how it was installed, as well as possible errors with the installation processes so as to correct the abnormality that has kept the machines from working. He lamented that the state government has yet to pay him his contract fee for the project, adding that he was willing to return for a proper installation of the machines if the government was willing. He, however, warned that the Supra Setter A105 (Computer to Plate) machine may have to be upgraded as it may have outlived its lifespan of six years while lying idle. “There must be a technical audit of what was supplied, what was installed, how it was installed and also find out if there were errors with the procedures of installation and realign the machine to start all over again. “The lifespan of the Goss Graphics could be up to 50 years, but the Computer to Plate would last, let’s say for between five to six years. All you need is to change parts and upgrade,” he said.

Govt’s point of view

All efforts to speak with Mr Aniekan Umana, who was then the Commissioner for Information, who supervised the whole process of purchasing, installing and inauguration of the press, were not successful as he did not pick up his calls, nor responded to text messages sent to his phone. It was learnt that the state government had talked about bringing in a consultant to man the place but unfortunately, the plans never worked out after the immediate past Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Charles Udo, visited the place and promised to take the issue of the printing press to the attention of Governor Udom Emmanuel. However, efforts to get the current Commissioner, Mr Ini Ememobong, to comment on the issue were unsuccessful as he did not respond to the message sent to him on the matter.

