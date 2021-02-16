Eight years after, court nullifies Imo’s ex-deputy governor’s impeachment

An Imo State High Court presided over by Justice S. I. Opara yesterday quashed impeachment of former Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Jude Agbaso and ordered restoration of all his entitlements from the time of his removal to the time his tenure elapsed.

The voided impeachment was premised and built around infamous J-Pros contract scandal which evoked public outrage at the time. Agbaso was impeached on 28th March, 2013 by the state House of Assembly following recommendation of a seven-man impeachment panel set up by former Chief Judge, Justice Benjamin Njemanze, which investigated allegations of gross misconduct levelled against him by the former Governor Rochas Okorocha.

The former deputy governor was accused of corruption and gross misconduct, including the demand of bribe to the tune of N458million from a contractor, J-Pross Construction Company and a bottle of Black Label.

Following his impeachment, Agbaso approached the court to quash the impeachment and reinstate him. Delivering judgment yesterday, Justice Opara said that he was giving the consent judgment based on the terms of settlement reached by parties in the matter.

Briefing journalists after the court session, Agbaso’s counsel disclosed that the consent judgment had nullified the impeachment of his client on 28th March, 2013.

The counsel said that the judgment had restored his client’s entitlements as a former deputy governor of the State and remains legally fit to hold public positions again.

Agbaso, who was in court, told journalists that he was elated to be ‘vindicated’ eight years after he was accused of being involved in a fraud. He accused former Governor Okorocha of intentionally framing him up “just to get me out of the way.”

Agbaso said: “It has been a tortuous eight years but I thank the good people of Imo state who committed the disrupted mandate to me in 2011. I thank the government of Senator Hope Uzodinma for its bold stand which hastened the resolution.”

Like this: Like Loading...