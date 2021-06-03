Eight years after: Students commend Abiodun for paying bursary

The National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) yesterday commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for the payment of bursary to 276,000 students who are indigenes of the state studying in various tertiary institutions in the country. The association said the payment, which commenced last Friday, was coming after over eight years that the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, stopped the payment of bursary to students. Addressing journalists in Abeokuta, the National President of the association, Oluwagbemileke Ogunrombi, described the governor’s gesture as a relief for students, especially those that were indigents. Ogunrombi said the beneficiaries were among those whose data had been captured by their various institutions and sent to the government for payment.

He, however, faulted the Ministry of Education for allegedly shutting the association out in the process of collating the data of students and the payment of the bursary. Ogunrombi warned against any fraudulent activities in the payment processing, saying the association had put measures in place to monitor the disbursement of the funds.

He said: “The Ogun State government has commenced the payment of bursary to students who are indigenes of the state studying in various tertiary institutions across the country. “The payment of the bursary is coming after over eight years of stoppage of the payment by the previous administration in the state. “This is a welcome development and we want to commend our amiable and student-friendly governor for breaking the jinx and ending a stalemate that had brought untold hardship to students, especially those that are indigents. “This gesture by Governor Abiodun has restored the once destroyed faith and trust students had in government and the students of the state are grateful for the gesture. “However, NAOSS would like to register our displeasure with the supervising ministry, the Ministry of Education, for bypassing and shutting out the association in the process of collating the data of students and payment of the bursary.”

