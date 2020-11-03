News

EITI tasks NNPC on championing transparency for National Oil Companies in Africa

The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiatives (EITI) has tasked the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to champion transparency for other National Oil Companies in Africa.

 

EITI, a multi-stakeholder coalition that promotes extractives transparency and accountability in over 50 countries, also commended the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, for honouring his commitment to promote and deepen the culture of transparency and accountability in the Corporation.

 

In a letter addressed to Kyari, EITI’s Executive Director, Mark Robinson, commented: “The NNPC has set a good example and could lead in championing transparency for other NOCs in Africa.”

 

Recognising NNPC’s commitment to EITI principles, the global body had invited Mallam Kyari to speak at its virtual workshop on the topic “Learning from Mainstreaming Disclosure Efforts,” next month.

 

The workshop would explore further opportunities for making the systematic disclosure of extractive data the norm.

