Eiye’s sharpshooter, other held in Lagos

A notorious cult member terrorising Oworonshoki and its environs has been arrested at Ikorodu area of Lagos State. The suspect, identified simply as Sheriff, was said to be the sharpshooter of the Eiye confraternity. Another member of Sheriff’s group, known as Lucky. The two suspects were arrested at Igbo-Olumu area where they went to avenge the death of their member killed by rival Aiye members.

A resident, Deacon Bayo, said the clash between the rival gangs started on Sunday, January 24, after a leader of Eiye was killed at Ajegunle bus stop in the area. He said: “Since then we have not had peace in our community.

The Eiye cultists went on the rampage, moving from one street to another at night, looking for Aiye members who killed the Eiye leader. “The suspected cultists also used the opportunity to loot innocent traders’ shops while some people returning home sustained injuries when they were running away from the cult members.

The most annoying part of it was that police couldn’t check the activities of the cultists in the community. “The rival groups used sophisticated weapons freely and threatened innocent residents who tried to stop them from operating.” Another man, who gave his name simply as Adebowale, said since the clash started, the residents could not walk at night freely, because of the cultists.

He said: “We invited policemen from Owutu Police Station to check their activities, but the policemen who came were unable to arrest anyone of them. The Onyabo vigilance group later arrested two of the cult members. The Eiye and Aiye groups came from different parts of the state to assist their members at Igbo-Olumu to fight.”

Like this: Like Loading...