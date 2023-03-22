Ejike Onuogu’s communicable patriotism

M any Nigerians born overseas do not readily volunteer to serve the country as first choice in international sporting events. Some switch nationality as seniors after competing for other nations at the youth level. Ejike Onuogu is a worthy departure. Onuogu, 19 and a psychology student of Hofstra University, New York, is begging to serve Nigeria instead of the United States, his country of birth. The 110 metres hurdler has eyes on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. He is also asking for an opportunity to make the 4x 100 metres relay team. According to The Next Edition, a Nigerian Online publication, Onuogu first tracked former Green Eagles player and member of the Enugu Rangers team that lifted the African Cup Winners Cup in 1977, Arthur Ebunam.

The veteran had served as Special Adviser on Sports to Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi in the past. Onuogu, exuding self-confidence, said: “I would like to join the Nigerian Track and Field team to the 2024 Olympics. I won the Suffolk County Championships when I was in high school. I would like to compete in the 110m hurdles and the 4×100 relay.” His father, Dr. Ejike Onuogu, Snr. is a medical practitioner in New York. He arrived in the United States in 1992 and has continued to connect with his roots in Anambra State. During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, the Ejike Onuogu Foundation was busy delivering palliatives from door to door. “I want him to represent his home country, Nigeria, because it is a way to lift the image of Africa,” Dr. Onuogu explained.

His son echoed the father’s feelings. “I would represent Nigeria instead of the US because I am of Nigerian descent, like my parents and it would be an honour to bring gold to the town of Ajalli if ever made the Olympics.” This is commendable. We have had instances of dads dissuading their children from representing Nigeria. Ojokojo Torunarigha played for the Eagles but would not hear of his son, Jordan doing the same. The boy chose Germany instead. Gabriel Agbonlahor’s dad toed a similar path. The player settled for England. Some parents did not insist that their children must look towards home. Ezinne Okparaebo chose Norway where she has domiciled since the age of nine.

Her dad, Theodore, was involved in politics as secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Norway. Barbara Nwaba made the United States team. Born in Los Angeles, California, her parents, Theodore and Blessing Nwaba hail from Eziama Obiato in the Mbaitoli area of Imo State. Her grandfather is the traditional ruler of the community. Onuogu should be applauded for this uncommon love. Some athletes, who represented Nigeria, switched nationality and went to the extent of erasing their original names. Ebelechukwu Agbapuonu dropped her Onitsha identity and became Salwa Eid Nasser. Representing Bahrain, she won gold in the 400 metres event of the IAAF World Championships, Doha 2019. Her defence was that Nigerian officials treated athletes with disdain. In one instance, they lived in buses and cleaned up in the open.

Lolade Shadiya got a new name, Basira Sharin Nasir. Precious Moses went for Moussa Ali Issa. Kemi Adekoya, a Portland 2016 World Junior champion, stuck to her name. Prosper Ogbonna and Abubakar Abass, did the same. Agbapuonu even changed her religion from Christianity to Islam. What Onuogu has shown is that the story should not always be about Nigerians showing interest after representing other nations at the youth level. Victor Moses represented England. Kevin Akpoguma captained Germany. Gloria Asumnu and Emerald Egwim ran for Team USA. Onuogu has chosen Nigeria while others like Martin Dahlin, Patrick Owomoyela and Nedum Okafor rejected the country. Manuel Akanji was expecting an invitation. Shade Adamolekun did not get it. They chose Switzerland and Jamaica respectively. Francis Obikwelu and Glory Alozie got fed up with the nation after the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.

They left. Ituah Enahoro was abandoned by the same country, he moved to Germany. His father was an international. His grandmother, Janet Mgbeke also represented Nigeria. Onuogu has asked what he could do for his nation. The Athletics Federation should listen to the young man. The officials need to ask themselves why many are rejecting national calls. There has to be an enabling environment for service to be rendered. We have seen in the past where officials fed fat on athletes’ allowance. To some of those who run our sports, estacodes mean more than the welfare of those who made it possible for them to travel in the first place. They should make Onuogu proud.

