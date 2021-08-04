Ejimakor: British govt made efforts to see Kanu in DDS custody

Mr. Aloy Ejimakor, the counsel to the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday confirmed that the British High Commission in Nigeria made efforts to see the IPOB leader in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). The British High Commission had expressed its readiness to provide consular assistance to Kanu. Kanu has been in DSS custody since his rearrest and repatriation from an undisclosed African country in June. This was due to a court order by Justice Binta Nyako-led High Court sitting in Abuja.

However, last week, the secret police failed to produce the IPOB leader in court; making the judge adjourned the case till October. In a statement, Ejimakor said the move was to explore an alternative means, following the failure to see Kanu after diplomatic channels failed. He said: “The British High Com-mission wants to see Nnamdi Kanu since the diplomatic channels were blocked.

The court gave an omnibus order which is not restricted to lawyers only. It’s open to relatives and friends; You can even go and see him if you stand behind me. I can take you there. “The British High Commission had a conversation with me this morning, and they intend to see him through an escalation method and not through request or consular assistance or diplomatic privileges. They want to see him standing behind the order; they want to take advantage of the court order to see him.

