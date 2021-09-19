Body & Soul

Ejine Okoroafor: I almost landed in trouble in France

Nollywood actress, Ejine Okoroafor, has narrated how she almost got into trouble in France over fake Euro notes allegedly sold to her “in Nigeria.” In a lengthy post via her Instagram page on Friday, Okoroafor said she had gone to a mall in Paris to buy some items only to be told that the Euro notes with her were fake.

 

Not convinced, the actress said she had gone to the bank but a cash machine had also seized the money with a receipt showing her money was fake.

 

Okoroafor said she had also visited MoneyGram to further confirm the authenticity of the money. But according to her, on getting there, the officials almost called the police to arrest her and a friend. She added that they had to visit a nearby police station to report the situation.

 

The movie star said the incident left her unsettled, adding that she felt ashamed being a Nigerian at that point. “Thursday, the 16th of September, I was ashamed being a Nigerian. At a mall here in Paris, I went to purchase some items and I was told the Euro notes I had were fake. I bought the money from a well-known bank in Nigeria (PTA),” she wrote.

 

“I took it to bank, a cash machine seized the €2000 that was rightfully placed and rejected the last squeezed €500. With a receipt that the money is fake (because I was advised to pay the money into an account and withdraw in smaller denominations that they hardly spend 500euro) I asked my friend, who lives here to help me with the transaction.

 

“So, we took the surviving €500 to MoneyGram to confirm its authenticity and we almost got into trouble, they wanted to call the police on us.

 

We eventually had to visit the police station for her to report, to avoid her account from getting blocked or being negatively affected by this situation.” Okoroafor said when she eventually reached the manager of the bank where she bought the Euros, she did not get any solution.

 

“Meanwhile, I called the bank manager when the ATM seized the money, to let him know what had happened, he said ‘I should have called him when they told me at the mall, I won’t have gone to the bank” she added. “I should return the money. Apparently, he said they had been told to stop issuing that cash and I was never alerted.

 

The alert would have helped me to be cautious. Dear Nigerians, avoid the big denominations for now, if you need to collect via PTA system to travel. It is a real big shame. Thank You.”

