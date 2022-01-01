News Top Stories

Ejiofor, Ogedengbe task FG on cushioning effect of suffering, reconciling Nigerians

After days of passive Yuletide celebrations occasioned by adherence to COVID-19 protocols and economy-induced low disposable income, former Director with the Department of State Service (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, looks forward to the New Year with a fresh start and renewed hope. Ejiofor, while presenting his expectations for the New Year, advised the government to think of some kind of palliatives to cushion the effect of suffering in the land.

 

Similarly, Bishop Steven Ogedengbe, founder and General Overseer of Wisdom Chapel, Shasha, Lagos, advocates for a national dialogue and peace and reconciliation to move Nigeria forward in 2022. This, he says, would help  all sections of the country, as everyone is aggrieved at the moment.

 

The former DSS director also points to the issue of security as one of the most important things the government should tackle, as, according to him, that’s one of the ways to stabilise governance.

 

He said: “2023 is the election year; so, the government and politicians should start preparing grounds now for a peaceful conduct of the elections.

 

“I’d like to advise politicians to be very cautious of the statements they make so that they don’t throw the system and the entire country in turmoil because of their personal ambitions knowing that Nigeria belongs to all of us.”

 

In like manner, Ogedengbe also is of the opinion that there must be 2022 to lay the  platform for 2023, which is an election year.

 

“So, for us to have an effective 2023, as an elective year, what is key in 2022, is security,” he says, adding, “the rate of insecurity in our country is one that has made the Katsina State governor ask his people to go and buy their own arms to defend themselves as it is obvious the security agencies cannot handle security issues any more.

 

“That to me is an indication of a failed state; and it calls for a state of emergency, because it’s a leadership disaster. “The first and most important responsibility of any government is the security of lives and property.

 

“So, if the government says they cannot secure the people, then such a government is a failure. That is why security is key!

 

“Second is electricity. The government is thinking of removing oil subsidies in 2022. That will be a disaster if electricity is not stabilised. “Sixty per cent of oil consumption in this country is for generator servicing.

 

So, if we have this withdrawal of subsidy and fuel and other consumables in oil and gas without stable electricity, then the country is going to go to an unimaginable inflation.

 

”The third one that is key, is the health sector that is very devastating at present. A lot of people are dead because of COVID and no proper statistics; many are still dying in so many communities and villages where there is no data.

 

“Then if we don’t stabilise our education sector, banditry, kidnapping, and robbery, all these terrorism acts will be a continuous exercise,” Ogedengbe says

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

