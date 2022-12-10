Ejiofor: vandalism of INEC facilities politicians’ ploy to distrupt polls

Ex-DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor, has said that the vandalism of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) facilities is a ploy by politicians to disrupt the coming general elections. Ejiofor, who was reacting to the incessant burning of the electoral body’s offices across the country, told Saturday Telegraph in an interview that it is an ominous sign and that he believes that politicians still feel that they cannot manipulate processes aside from instigating burning of INEC facilities.

He said: “So, they want to see how they can manipulate the process and see that they can make the process flawed. “That leads to the burning of the INEC offices; some people will be disenfranchised and the tendency for them to challenge the outcome is most unlikely.”

The security expert however, said that the solution is for INEC to give assurances, and “I believe that the other security agencies should strengthen the security measures around the facilities to ensure that we don’t record any more burnings.” Facts had earlier emerged that the continuous attacks on INEC offices across Nigeria may affect the conduct of the coming polls.

This is, as INEC lamented, that its five per cent mark off on replacement of damaged facilities is being overstretched by the continuous attacks on its facilities. Though the commission has insisted that the attacks would not affect the conduct of next year’s general election, as “we have the capacity to replace non-sensitive materials that were destroyed,” it however warned that there is a limit it could continue to absorb the attacks.

INEC had suffered attacks in its offices in five local government areas in recent times by unidentified gunmen. The attack in Oru West on December 5, occurred three days after another INEC office was attacked in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, making it the seventh on the commission’s facilities within the last four months. Other recent attacks affected area offices in Udenu and Igboeze North Local Areas of Enugu State, Abeokuta South Local Government of Ogun State, Ede South Local Government Area of Osun State and Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The commission said a total of 1,993 ballot boxes, 399 voting cubicles, 22 electric power generators and thousands of uncollected PVCs were, among other materials, destroyed. INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, in a separate interview with Saturday Telegraph, gave end of December as what he called “cut off” to the attacks, saying that any attack that happens from January next year would be difficult for the commission to recover. Okoye, who is Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, also said that the attacks will not affect INEC’s preparation or conduct of the general election, because “we have the capacity to replace the non-sensitive materials that have been damaged. “We have a five per cent mark off on every election material. But there is a limit to what we can continue to be replacing, I mean materials that have been damaged.

“If the attacks continue towards the critical phase of the elections, it will be difficult for us to recover.” He called on security agencies to ramp up security on the commission’s offices, recalling that at the last Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting, there was an agreement for the deployment of security personnel to INEC facilities across the 36 states of the country and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory and the 774 Local Government Areas. He noted that while security personnel have been deployed to the commission’s state offices, there is low deployment to the local government areas.

“We are appealing to security agencies to ramp up security around our offices and give maximum protection to our staff and also to election materials,” Okoye said. Similarly, a former INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Mike Igini, says the attacks on INEC facilities are an attack on democracy.

This is so, according to Igini, because “violence has no place in a democracy. “Until the culprits are apprehended and the immediate and root causes can be factually analysed and prosecution undertaken and perpetrators jailed, we should see it as part of the electoral conflict prevention challenges. “Hence work towards an electoral ambience that de-escalates the perception that elections are a jackpot that must be won at all cost. “Election in actual fact is a process of electing public servants not lords and masters who seek to share political turfs and entitlements.

“There is an urgent need for communities to take responsibility for the protection of INEC facilities in their communities. “Politicians should therefore be enlightened enough to help prevent, detect, deter and or mitigate electoral such violence.” In his reaction, the pioneer Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Legal Studies, Brig-Gen. Godwin Anyalemechi (rtd), says that attacks on facilities of INEC will end once government and the electoral body demonstrate non-partisanship and neutrality before, during and after the election. Anyalemechi said: “My perspective is that the attacks are going to fizzle out, if the Nigerian populace continues to have more confidence in the credibility of the election engineers. “If INEC continues to show that this election is going to be credible, and the government itself continues to demonstrate a sort of realism, and lack of adherence to any party.

“The attacks are going to reduce: They are most likely to reduce, when people begin to build confidence that this election is going to be credible. “If the government in power continues to show that they are not going to interfere; people are likely to reduce the degree of attacks on INEC facilities. “And INEC itself, let them come out to demonstrate to the people that they are going to be impartial. “But, any attempt to show partiality, is most likely to endanger the psyche of the people, and INEC facilities.” Recall that ICCES, after its meeting last month, mandated the Inspector- General of Police Usman Alkali Baba, to uptick intelligence gathering, sharing and utilisation to stem down further attack on INEC facilities across the country. Chairman, Security Committee of INEC, Maj. Gen. Modibbo A. Alkali (rtd), had, in a statement, said that there would be deployment of joint security and safety teams to all INEC assets and facilities nationwide. “The teams will include, among others, the police, Army, DSS, Civil Defence and the Federal Fire Service,” Alkali had said.

Timeline of attacks on INEC offices in last one year

December 5: Armed persons attacked INEC office in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State.

December 1: INEC office was attacked in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

November: INEC offices were attacked in three states – Ogun, Osun and Ebonyi States.

August: Some suspected arsonists razed an INEC office in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

May 23, 2021: Hoodlums vandalised INEC office at Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

May 23, 2021: INEC state headquarters was attacked by unknown gunmen in Anambra State.

May 23, 2021: Hoodlums attacked INEC office at Igboeze South Local Government Area in Enugu State.

May 18, 2021: Unknown gunmen attacked three INEC offices in Ebonyi State; Ebonyi, Ezza North and Izzi Local Government Area.

May 16, 2021: INEC Enugu State headquarters was vandalised by unknown gunmen and hoodlums.

May 13, 2021: Arsonists vandalised INEC office at Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

May 9, 2021: Arsonists attacked INEC office at Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.

May 2, 2021: Hoodlums attacked INEC office at Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

January 30, 2021: Bandits attacked INEC office at Giwa local government of Kaduna State.

