Body & Soul

Ejiro Amos Tafiri’s Batikinspired SS20 collection

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

One of Nigeria’s iconic fashion designer, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, EAT, is pumping up the volume for gender equality with her latest SS20 collection.

 

The collection, according to the CEO and creative director of the fashion brand, Ejiro Amos Tafiri is inspired by the recent global outcry for gender equality and the need for women’s voices to be heard.

 

“We started this collection to lend our voice to this course, hence the theme “ Pump up the volume” on women voices.”

 

The collection features hand-drawn batik with notes of liberation by woman of ‘The Adara Foundation’, handwoven indigenous fabric Aso-oke intricately beaded and fused with laces, silks, chiffons, and satin.

 

With every detail intricately sourced and put together, we’ve created a fun, multitextured collection with classic silhouettes and voluminous sleeves which allows our woman to be delicate yet powerful, seen and heard.

 

Every dress and piece has a unique name, ranging from Tokini set to Ayaba Jacket, to OMA dress, Adora Pinafore, zahra set, Tiny dress and many others.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

The amazing world of Nike Adeyemi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Indeed, stories of great men and women who have impacted or changed the course of mankind are centered on great ideas. There is no doubt that the world is ruled by men and women of ideas. The above preamble readily brings to mind one of such people in the person of Pastor Nike Adeyemi, the […]
Body & Soul

Blaming rape victims gives abusers power to continue –Fast rising singer, Didi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Talented Nigerian singer Dolapo Dada, better known by his stage name, Didi has expressed great sadness and displeasure at the increasing rampage of violence against women and the current trend of rape in our society.   The artiste further echoed that the issue of sexual assault, domestic violence, relationship abuse, sexual harassment, sexual abuse of […]
Body & Soul

Mojisola Macaulay faces hard times

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

If action being pressed against the Honorable Mojisola Macaulay who represents Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1, at the Lagos State House of Assembly pulls through, she might end up being a “casualty” the crisis that the country is just finding her way out of.   Following the despicable action of hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: