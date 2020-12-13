Ejiro Amos Tafiri’s Batikinspired SS20 collection

One of Nigeria’s iconic fashion designer, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, EAT, is pumping up the volume for gender equality with her latest SS20 collection.

The collection, according to the CEO and creative director of the fashion brand, Ejiro Amos Tafiri is inspired by the recent global outcry for gender equality and the need for women’s voices to be heard.

“We started this collection to lend our voice to this course, hence the theme “ Pump up the volume” on women voices.”

The collection features hand-drawn batik with notes of liberation by woman of ‘The Adara Foundation’, handwoven indigenous fabric Aso-oke intricately beaded and fused with laces, silks, chiffons, and satin.

With every detail intricately sourced and put together, we’ve created a fun, multitextured collection with classic silhouettes and voluminous sleeves which allows our woman to be delicate yet powerful, seen and heard.

Every dress and piece has a unique name, ranging from Tokini set to Ayaba Jacket, to OMA dress, Adora Pinafore, zahra set, Tiny dress and many others.

