Ekanem warns against self-medications

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nollywood actress Didi Ekanem took to social media to share a video showing her on a hospital bed. According to the actress, she landed at the medical facility after using some malaria drugs. Didi stated that the medicine made her dizzy and she could not feel herself for a long time. She said: “This past one week has been hell on earth for me. From taking malaria medicine to landing in the hospital due to the adverse effect of the medicines.

I was so high, I mean very high, dizzy and very drowsy I literally couldn’t feel my legs.” The actress added: “Felt like I was walking on air the whole time. 3 bags of drip and still can’t feel myself. Some malaria medicines are very dangerous, one needs to be careful with these medicines. Even as I type this, I still dey feel like who smoke but thank God I’m a bit strong and better now. Can’t wait for the medicine to wear off so I can get back myself.

Thank God for good neighbours o…” Meanwhile, the voluptuous actress recently gifted herself a multi-million naira car ahead of birthday. The film star took to her page to show off her new ride as she revealed it was an early birthday gift to her. Didi recounted her years of hard work as she thanked God for his blessings and then encouraged women who felt that they could own nothing without the involvement of a man.

Schoolgirl, 14, gives birth, hides baby from parents

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A 14-year-old schoolgirl reportedly gave birth to a baby boy in secrecy and put him in the freezer at her home to die after she got pregnant for her ex-boyfriend. The girl, identified by Russian media as Anastasia, was taken to hospital after her mother became worried about her after she heard her “moaning” throughout […]
Boost for arts, culture as TACA Centre opens in Lagos

Posted on Author Stories by Tony Okuyeme

The stage is set for official opening of Talala Arts and Culture Afrique Center, aimed at celebrating, showcasing and supporting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage across the globe.   The opening of the TACA Center will take place on 24 October, 2020, with a splendid array of activities to display African culture. The promoter, HRH Dr […]
How ‘Urban Kitchen’ producer surprised me with Pasuma’s visit –Chukwuka

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Veteran actor and singer, Jude Chukwuka, is not new to surprises, at least given his profession. Surprises, suspense, as it were, are significant feature of experience. But, he got more than a handleful recently on the set of ‘Urban Kitchen’, a culinary TV show that features notable entertainers and other celebrities. Created and produced by […]

