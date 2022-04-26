EKEDC cautions customers against assaulting employeesgeneration

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has cautioned customers to shun violence and assault against its employees while discharging their lawful duties.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, gave the warning in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos.

Idemudia said the warning was necessitated by the assault on one of its field officers, Miss Janet Onosherena Alugbhe, at Hughes Avenue in Alasia Ijanikin, Lagos, on April 17.

He said three suspects, two male and one female (names withheld), were recently remanded by a Badagry Magistrates’ Court for the alleged offence.

Idemudia said the defendants who are facing a five-count charge had pleaded not guilty to the charge and were remanded pending the perfection of the N300,000 bail granted to each of them by the court.

According to him, the victim was allegedly assaulted while visiting the area to collect evidence of meter bypass.

He said that she was doing so after receiving information about the massive cases of such illegal activity in the area.

“On her way out of the avenue, she was mobbed and violated by about 30 people.

“She was pulled from a bike by her hair, her clothes were torn and personal effects seized.

” She was forced to unlock her phone and all the data she had gathered on the cases of the meter bypass were deleted,” he said.

Idemudia expressed his aversion to such unlawful acts and reiterated that the company had a zero-tolerance policy on assault.

He said EKEDC would go to the full extent of the law to ensure that perpetrators were brought to justice.

Idemudia said that the company was currently implementing initiatives to reduce assault on its staff

