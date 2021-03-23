Business

EKEDC craves end to estimated billing

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has advised its unmetered customers to apply for pre-paid meters and get metered immediately in the on-going National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), an initiative of the Federal Government in collaboration with electricity distribution companies to bridge the metering gap in the country.

 

In a statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, Godwin Idemudia, the company encouraged all its customers to endeavor to complete their meter application form online, submit so as to benefit from the on-going free national mass metering programme.

 

EKEDC, in the company of some of its Meter Asset Provider (MAPs) partners, has ramped up the mass installations of meters in the last few weeks and continued on Friday March 19, 2021, at the residence of some of their customers in the Surulere and Mushin areas of Lagos.

 

Idemudia said: “We definitely want our unmetered customers to take advantage of this opportunity to get metered. Please visit our website, fill out the form and submit, within days, you will be metered.

 

“We want an end to the estimated billing method so that we can channel our energy into making more power supply available to our esteemed customers. “Many customers have benefitted from this mass metering programme and we want more customers to take advantage of this.”

 

The statement quoted one of the beneficiaries, Christian Paul, in Surulere, to have said: “This process is true and amazing, I got a call from one of the staff of EKEDC that they were coming this morning to meter my house,

 

I thought it was a prank call until I got another call that they were in front of my house and, lo and behold, I was metered with a prepaid meter. I appreciate the Federal Government and EKEDC. Please apply and get metered.

 

It is true. I am a beneficiary.” Idemudia urged customers to continue to cooperate with the company as more customer focused initiatives were underway to make life easier in line with the company’s customer-centric disposition

