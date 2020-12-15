EKEDC donates ventilators to LUTH, LASUTH

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Thursday deepened its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) investments with donation of two ventilators to tertiary hospitals in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

The two tertiary hospitals – Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) – received the equipments at separate occasions.

Managing Director, EKEDC, Engineer Adeoye Fadebiyi, was represented by the Company Secretary and Chief Legal Officer, Eko DisCos, Wola Joseph, to donate the ventilator to LASUTH while the Chief Human Resource officer, Mr. Aik Alenkhe, represented him by leading the team that donated the equipment for LUTH.

EKEDC is, according to Fadebiyi, “most honoured to donate these set of ventilators to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

“As Nigeria’s leading electricity distribution company we have continued to demonstrate this leadership in not just the quality and excellence of our service but most importantly in the area of corporate philanthropy and social good. As a utility company, we recognise the wellbeing of our customers and community as an important aspect of our business, this conscious awareness has continued to guide our corporate social responsibility priority areas and execution.

“We recognise the importance of health and wellness, this is the reason it has become a major foundational pillar of our corporate social responsibility and we are happy to declare that we have made significant contribution in this area.

“Today, we are pleased to once again, demonstrate our commitment to the wellbeing of our people, by donating these set of ventilators to provide support for patients who have breathing difficulty due to severe or critical illness.”

This donation, he continued, “therefore, is a demonstration of our support for Government’s effort to improve the healthcare sector, provide quality, accessible healthcare to the people and also develop the capacity to manage emerging challenges in the healthcare sector. In our country’s fight against COVID-19, ventilators have been established as one of the most important medical equipment, we are confident that today’s donation will go a long way to enhance Government’s intervention in this area.

“The pandemic has shown us that we all need to work together with Government as a collective to win the fight against COVID-19, which has impaired social and economic activities.

“We are hopeful that the ventilators will be maximised and deployed effectively.”

Dr. Ibrahim Mustafa, Director of Clinical Services and Training, who led the LASUTH team to receive the ventilator, appreciated the utility firm for its kindness at supporting effort to give lives to the people.

“What you are doing is what your company stands for in the first instance. When you give light to people you give life. Now with this magnanimity of donating a ventilator to us, we are going to use it to the benefit of humanity.

“Anytime we put a patient on the ventilator what that will translate to is that we will be offering the patient the opportunity to live. So if you provide something that will assist in doing this, we will say you are giving life,” he declared, adding that “ventilator for an hospital like ours is a very good thing.”

