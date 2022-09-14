EKEDC inaugurates 72hrs metering for customers

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has inaugurated 72 hours metering for customers in Agbara and Badagry areas of Lagos State. The distribution company also assured residents of adequate metering. Speaking during the inauguration of the scheme in Agbara, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of EKEDC, Dr Tinuade Sanda, said customers would be metered 72 hours after payment. Sanda, who was represented by the company’s Head of Metering Services, Mr Gbadebo Akinyode, said the MAP scheme, which initially took 10 days had been reduced to 72 hours after payment.

“We have brought mobile MAP scheme to your doorsteps; we have brought all activities as regards metering from the Marina Head Office of Eko Disco to Agbara so that we can achieve 72 hours metering as prom-ised. “For FESTAC and Ajah business units that we have done the scheme, we used only one meter provider but due to the number of unmetered customers here, we have brought two meter providers. “If there is need for us to add to the providers as a result of unmetered populace, we will add one more provider to make it three. “The process is seamless, everything is online, once you apply, the next thing is to make the payment,” she said.

