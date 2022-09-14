News

EKEDC inaugurates 72hrs metering for customers

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has inaugurated 72 hours metering for customers in Agbara and Badagry areas of Lagos State. The distribution company also assured residents of adequate metering. Speaking during the inauguration of the scheme in Agbara, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of EKEDC, Dr Tinuade Sanda, said customers would be metered 72 hours after payment. Sanda, who was represented by the company’s Head of Metering Services, Mr Gbadebo Akinyode, said the MAP scheme, which initially took 10 days had been reduced to 72 hours after payment.

“We have brought mobile MAP scheme to your doorsteps; we have brought all activities as regards metering from the Marina Head Office of Eko Disco to Agbara so that we can achieve 72 hours metering as prom-ised. “For FESTAC and Ajah business units that we have done the scheme, we used only one meter provider but due to the number of unmetered customers here, we have brought two meter providers. “If there is need for us to add to the providers as a result of unmetered populace, we will add one more provider to make it three. “The process is seamless, everything is online, once you apply, the next thing is to make the payment,” she said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: CAN, Benue hold prayers, seek God’s intervention

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

Disturbed by the worsening state of insecurity and pocketsof killingsindifferentpartsof the country, Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in conjunction with the state government, held a one–day prayer summit in the state, callingonGodforintervention.   Speaking at the event, Governor Samuel Ortom, represented  by his Deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, commended CAN for […]
News

ANLCA board sacks executive members, appoints interim president

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Board of Trustees of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has inaugurated an interim administration to lead the association after the sack of Tony Nwabunike and other members of his executive, whose tenure were expired on April 16. The interim executive members are Pius Ujubuonu as president, Jamiu Adeyinka as vice president, […]
News

Ibeju Lekki residents demand compensation over demolition

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

Residents of Oke-Egan Community, Kayetoro in Eleko area of Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, on Friday staged a peaceful demonstration to the State Government and state House of Assembly demanding compensation for the demolition of their houses. The protesters claimed that their houses, which were about 400 in number, were demolished in the early hours of Monday, February […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica