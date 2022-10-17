EKEDC to boost supply in Lekki with 100MW

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has said that the company will boost the power supply in the Lekki axis with additional 100 Megawatts from Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

Speaking at the company’s stakeholder’s town hall meeting at Lekki, Lagos, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EKEDC, Dr Tinuade Sanda, said the company has signed a bilateral agreement for the sale of up to 100 megawatts of power from NDPHC’s power plants to improve power supply to customers in the area.

Sanda, who was represented by the company’s Chief Finance Officer, Mr Joseph Ezenwa, said the 100mw was different from the energy allocation from the national grid. “The additional energy from the NDPHC and allocation from the national grid will improve the electricity supply in Lekki and its environs.

“The company will also ensure proper upgrading of the network. This is through realignment of the network such that the power supply will be available for everyone. There is no point in having so much power in one area and in another area, there will be much deficiency.

“We have to find a way of balancing it within the existing infrastructure on the ground. We are doing all these to improve supply,” she said.

Sanda urged the customers within the Lekki axis to report to the company in case of energy theft. “We need to address energy theft in our neighbourhood by reporting them to the nearest EKEDC office.

“Energy theft constrains the company to have access to funds to build more infrastructures that will be a benefit to the customers.”

Commending the high turnout of customers, Sanda said the purpose of the meeting was to interact with customers to know how to serve them better.

On his part, the Chief Technical Officer, EKEDC, Oluwafemi Olaoye, urged the customers to report the case of faulted transformers or electrical faults to the company.

According to him, it is our responsibility to replace bad transformers or fault meters. He urged the customers to apply for prepared meters, adding that meters were available after payment of some amount.

Olaoye advised the customers to see their staff as partners and stop attacking them during their office work in their area.

Meanwhile, some customers in the area have complained of outages and insufficient supply while some commended them for adequate supply.

A resident of Maroko, Mr Olakunle Adebayo, urged them to improve the power supply in the area. According to Adebayo, we are being marginalized in our area because we see supply in other areas when we are in outages.

The Chairman of Liafiaji and Okun-Aja Community Development Association, Musediku Ayinde, lament that their community had been on outage for four months. He called on the management of the company to address the problem.

