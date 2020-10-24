Politics

EKEDC to customers: We’ll improve on complaints

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe Comment(0)

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), has urged customers within the network to record conversation with any indiscipline member of staff and send to the company’s whistle blowing line for action.

Recall that some customers of the company had complained over irregular power supply, outrageous billing and issue of prepaid meters during the engagement.

 

The Chief Legal Officer, Mrs. Wola Joseph, who gave the advice during the company’s virtual stakeholders’ meeting with customers in Agbara, Badagry Business Unit, said: “We don’t allow any of our staff members to be rude to our customers, because customers are major player in EKEDC. “I can assure you that such a staff will be dealt with accordingly by the management, because we have zero tolerance for such behaviour.”

 

While urging customers to desist from assaulting the company’s members of staff, she said such unwholesome act would not be tolerated. Joseph also said the Agbara Badagry unit of customers’ care office received the lowest complaints out of all the business districts in EKEDC.

 

Also speaking, the Chairman, Oke-Aro Community of Ibereko, Badagry, Mr Lateef Olubode, saidthecustomerswerehavingissues with the company over the estimated billings. Olubode said the community was disconnected from the national grid due to unpaid supply, urging the company to give them prepaid meters.

 

Another customer, Mr Jimoh Adekunle, who resides in Idanyin community, expressed dissatisfaction with the electricity supply to his community. Adekunle said many electricity poles that supply the community would soon collapse, unless urgent action was taken by EKEDC to fix them.

 

Responding, the District Manager, Agbara Unit of EKEDC, Mr. Sunday Oyejide, assured the customers that all the complaints would be addressed. Oyejide advised customers on estimated billings to apply for prepaid meters through Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) currently approved by Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

How Umahi’s successor’ll emerge, by Nwaze

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

Francis Nwaze is the Special Assistant to Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State on Media and Publicity. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on the 24th anniversary of the state and the performance of the governor in the last five years How would you access the performance of Governor Dave Umahi in the […]
Politics

Ondo 2020 and imperative of continuity

Posted on Author Ojo Oyewamide

The actualisation of the Aboto Water Project by the Oluwarotimi Akeredolu government could be regarded as one of the greatest thing that would be done for the people of the oil-rich Ilaje communities in recent times.   For years, the people were surrounded by water but there was not a drop to drink. It was […]
Politics

Lagos: Sanwo-Olu gives account of stewardship

Posted on Author Our Reporters

TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE writes on the one-year anniversary of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration in Lagos State On May 29, 2019, there were exchanges of batons as well as continuity in some states as 29 governors took oath of office. Among the new governors who took oath of office last year is Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: