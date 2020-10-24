EKEDC to customers: We’ll improve on complaints

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), has urged customers within the network to record conversation with any indiscipline member of staff and send to the company’s whistle blowing line for action.

Recall that some customers of the company had complained over irregular power supply, outrageous billing and issue of prepaid meters during the engagement.

The Chief Legal Officer, Mrs. Wola Joseph, who gave the advice during the company’s virtual stakeholders’ meeting with customers in Agbara, Badagry Business Unit, said: “We don’t allow any of our staff members to be rude to our customers, because customers are major player in EKEDC. “I can assure you that such a staff will be dealt with accordingly by the management, because we have zero tolerance for such behaviour.”

While urging customers to desist from assaulting the company’s members of staff, she said such unwholesome act would not be tolerated. Joseph also said the Agbara Badagry unit of customers’ care office received the lowest complaints out of all the business districts in EKEDC.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Oke-Aro Community of Ibereko, Badagry, Mr Lateef Olubode, saidthecustomerswerehavingissues with the company over the estimated billings. Olubode said the community was disconnected from the national grid due to unpaid supply, urging the company to give them prepaid meters.

Another customer, Mr Jimoh Adekunle, who resides in Idanyin community, expressed dissatisfaction with the electricity supply to his community. Adekunle said many electricity poles that supply the community would soon collapse, unless urgent action was taken by EKEDC to fix them.

Responding, the District Manager, Agbara Unit of EKEDC, Mr. Sunday Oyejide, assured the customers that all the complaints would be addressed. Oyejide advised customers on estimated billings to apply for prepaid meters through Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) currently approved by Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

