Ekeji laments Usiyan’s death

Former sports administrator, Patrick Ekeji, has lamented the death of ex-international, Thompson Usiyan, who died on Tuesday, August 31, in his Lamest, Redonda Beach home in California, USA at the age of 65. Usiyan, who made his debut for the then Green Eagles in 1976 scored against Kenya in a friendly match in his first game and played his last match for the national team – a 2-0 defeat to Algeria – during the qualifiers for the 1982 World Cup on October 10, 1981 in Lagos. The Warri-born footballer represented Nigeria at the 1976 African Cup of Nations in Ethiopia, before winning a silver medal with the Nigerian squad at the 1978 African Games in Algiers.

He was also a member of the Nigerian Olympic side that boycotted the 1976 Olympics. Usiyan came to the limelight with the then Mid- Western State academicals, before he got an invitation to the senior national team. Until he left for further studies in America, the late Usiyan was the leading goal scorer for the Green Eagles. Speaking with our correspondent, Ekeji described Usiyan’s death as shocking as he spoke well about his time on earth especially his time with the national team.

