Ekelem claims divine mandate to join Soludo, Uba, others in Nov 6 election

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenevhukwu Comment(0)

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has elected Chief Arinze Ekelem to run for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State. Ekelem secured a total of 111 votes to emerge the party candidate for the election in the upcoming gubernatorial election. The election was held at the party state secretariat under the watch of the INEC monitoring team led by Wahab Shehu. The SDP Chairman of the electoral committee, Hajiah Maggie Maria Batuba, who announced the results, said the total number of votes was 116 and 115 voters were accredited while the total number of votes cast was 114, three votes were rejected while one was invalid. According to her, the election was peaceful, free and fair.

News

UNICEF demands unconditional release of abducted Kankara students

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

  …says attacks on schools violation of children’s rights The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all the children abducted by armed men at Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State last Friday.   In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, UNICEF Regional […]
News

Nigeria correctional service build shoe, garment factory in Aba

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The Nigeria Correctional Services yesterday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a shoe and garment factory in Aba, Abia State to empower inmates on skill acquisition. Speaking during the ceremony, the Minister for Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, charged parties involved in the construction to ensure its timely delivery of the factory. Aregbesola described investment of that magnitude […]

CEO, Ruiti Agbero Limited, Revd. Olusesan Ogunmilade
News

‘Agbero,’ mobile ticketing solution for public transport debuts

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

      With the operational take off of Ruiti ‘Agbero’ Limited, the fare payment service provider that uses the ‘Agbero’ App, transport riders have been urged to take advantage of the city wide payment service aimed to reduce cost for clients.   Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ruiti Agbero Limited, Revd. Olusesan Ogunmilade said […]

