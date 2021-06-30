Ekelem claims divine mandate to join Soludo, Uba, others in Nov 6 election

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has elected Chief Arinze Ekelem to run for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State. Ekelem secured a total of 111 votes to emerge the party candidate for the election in the upcoming gubernatorial election. The election was held at the party state secretariat under the watch of the INEC monitoring team led by Wahab Shehu. The SDP Chairman of the electoral committee, Hajiah Maggie Maria Batuba, who announced the results, said the total number of votes was 116 and 115 voters were accredited while the total number of votes cast was 114, three votes were rejected while one was invalid. According to her, the election was peaceful, free and fair.
