Ekeoma appointed Lawan’s campaign spokesman

Senate President and Presidential aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmad Lawan has approved the appointment of Mr. Iyke Ekeoma as the official Spokesman of his presidential campaign organization.

Lawan is seeking nomination as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

 

The appointment which takes immediate effect was announced in a release on Friday signed by Senator Bello Mandiya of the Ahmad  Lawan Campaign Organisation Ekeoma is a seasoned journalist and a former General Manager at National Television Authority who had served as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former Abia state Governor,  Senator Orji Uzor Kalu .

 

He was also the media strategist and adviser to former Governor of Old Abia State , Chief Ogbonnaya Onu. Ekeoma is a recipient of many professional awards and an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Administration.

 

