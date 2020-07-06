Ekeremor monarch, groups back Dickson for Bayelsa West

The traditional ruler of Ekeremor town, HRH Agbodo Gbaseimor, his traditional council, the elders, youth and women groups have backed former Governor Seriake Dickson for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District election.

The traditional ruler whose community has the highest voting strength in the Ekeremor Local Government Area praised Dickson for his bold decision to frontally tackle the problem of development in the area.

He said that the ex-governor performed beyond expectations to bring development to Ekeremor community when he held sway as the state governor and should be given the opportunity to go the Senate to continue with his enviable legacy of development and love for his people.

The traditional ruler said that it was pay back time to the ex-governor whose administration built a standard free secondary boarding school, several other schools and awarded scholarship to hundreds Ekeremor students Dickson initiated the construction of the multibillion Naira Sagbama/ Ekeremor Road which had been abandoned by the Federal Government for over 40 years.

The critical road project made it possible for the indigenes of the area to drive to Ekeremor, Sampou, Aleibiri and other communities for the first time.

A statement by the Media Advisor to Chief Dickson, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted King Agbodo as having said that the community endorsed the former governor as the community’s sole candidate for the Bayelsa West Senatorial election on the strength of his laudable antecedents and exploits.

The traditional ruler called on the present administration under Governor Douye Diri to ensure the completion of the Sagbama/ Ekeremor Road and the 80-bed general hospital built by Dickson for the community.

