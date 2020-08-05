Ekeremor/Southern Ijaw host communities urge SPDC to ignore ultimatum.

IIndigenes of OML 79 host communities in Ekeremor and Southern Ijaw Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State have urged the Federal Government, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), and her Joint Ventures (JV), to ignore any purported 21-day ultimatum from a section of the communities and go on with their operations in the area.

The indigenes, who include leaders and elders from the OML 79 host communities under the aegis of Concern Citizens of Kou, Iduwini, Bassan West, and Mein Clan SPDC EA Communities, stated that the SPDC has performed it’s obligation and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in line with the General Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) guiding the OML 79 operations.

In a statement on Wednesday in Yenagoa, the Spokesman of the group, Chief Paul Oweipade, said: “We categorically wish to inform SPDC and her JVs to disregard any purported 21-day ultimatum as SPDC and her JV have fulfilled their CSR for the communities regarding the ongoing OML 79 Further Oil Development (FOD) Projects in our domain.

“Sadly, it is regretted to note that while the SPDC has done its part in the implementation of the CSR under community content, however, some of the members of these communities in connivance with the cluster board chairmen have traded off the jobs and contracts meant for the communities to non indigenous contractors.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, SPDC and her JVs have in her CT Agreement implemented the following contracts, 10 vessels supply contracts, Automative Gas Oil (AGO), supply, waste management, portable water supply, employment of indigenes of the communities under FOD, although they have been placed on sit-at-home salary due to the attitude of the cluster board leaders.”

