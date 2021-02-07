Politics

Ekhomu seeks special task force to find Abudah’s killers

Security expert, Dr. Ona Ekhomu, has advised the Federal Government and Edo State Government to jointly empanel a special investigative task force that will detect the killers of Chief Dennis Abudah in the Benin City bypass.

 

He said that a multi-agency task force led by the Nigeria Police Force will have the synergy and energic resources required to locate, identify and apprehend the killers of the U.S.-based native of Fugar in Etsako Central LGA of Edo State. In a press statement issued in Lagos, Dr. Ekhomu, who is the National President of Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON), said that the murder of Dennis Abudah must not be resolved by the usual practice of discounting Nigerian lives. He said that the death of Chief Abudah was very sad, distasteful and totemic. Chief Abudah’s death must agitate our collective conscience and must be solved. He called for the immediate setting up of a multi-agency task force to be headed by the Edo State Police Commissioner Mr. Ogbadu. He said the DSS Edo State Command, the newly formed Edo State Vigilance Service, Operation Wabaizigan and Edo State Special Constabulary must be involved in this task force.

 

He said that the operational strategy is to combine human resources as well as investigative and intelligence capacities in resolving the brutal murder of the Edo Chief. He said that detecting and arresting the actual perpetrators will restore the confidence and respect of citizens in their government.

 

Ekhomu said that the death of Chief Dennis Abudah must not be in vain. He also urged prominent Etsako sons and daughters to take ownership of this matter. He said that terrorism and attacks on soft targets are meant to instill shock and fear of the terrorist in the populace.

He averred: “We shall not be cowered. We are greater than the terrorists. And as Nigerians we shall prevail while bandits and kidnappers shall be vanquished”.

