Ekiema Wellness Officially Unveils it’s New Headquarters in the heart of Ikeja ﻿

On Thursday, the 15th of December 2022, Osaro Destiny, CEO of Ekiema Wellness Center hosted family, friends and old as well as new customers to the official opening of his new headquarters in the heart of Ikeja, Lagos. The colorful event had in attendance several herbal industry stakeholders and other entrepreneurs who threw in weights of support to celebrate Osaro on this milestone.

Ekiema Wellness has been of unbeatable benefits to its users since attaining approval and commencing operations from the Lagos State Ministry of Health Traditional Medicine Board in 2021. The company has always assured quality at all times producing products essential for the everyday person since the commencement of their operations.

A delighted Osaro shared that, “Coming to Ikeja is a long time childhood dream of mine and I’m grateful to God I’m able to do that. And why Ikeja is because it’s the central part of doing things in Lagos as it’s accessible to anywhere.”

He added that, “I have a belief system that you sell one you sell two and that’s how I have structured my business. I believe businesses are supposed to sustain itself as the cost of acquiring new customers is extremely luxurious. If your business cannot stay a month or two without new customers coming in after a year of operations you would have a lot of problems. Which is why our strategy is to produce good and effective products as we won’t give you temporary solution but a permanent one. Integrity like I said plays a lot of role as I am building a mega global brand. So each product is carefully researched to deliver on what it promises and if we are not sure it would deliver on it we won’t put it out there. We always want to have value for their money as we are not just interested in making money.”

With record successes of about 9 products which are Anti Smoke, Pile Care, Supa Clinsa, M Rok, Bad Breath Spray among others the company has helped contribute immensely to a better life and proper health care for its customers. It’s Anti Smoke product have been rated to be of measurable value to users and countless testimonials have been attributed to the matchless quality of the product. Osaro firmly advises that to maintain a healthy lifestyle eat well, especially fruits, avoid red meats, do lots of exercise and drink lots of water while minding your business.

