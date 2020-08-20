Ekiti: 18 held for robbery, cultism, self-kidnap, others

Police in Ekiti State yesterday paraded 18 suspects arrested for various crimes ranging from robbery, burglary, cultism, rape to selfabduction. The state Police Commissioner, Mr. Tunde Mobayo, who spoke through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Sunday Abutu, said seven were arrested for armed robbery, among them two females. According to him three were held burglary and stealing, five cultism, one for rape and two who faked kidnapping. Addressing journalists in Ado-Ekiti Mobayo said the command was determined to fight crimes in the state. He tasked the people on useful and timely information to enable the command to record success in fighting crimes.

He said: “A gang of masked men numbering four, robbed their victims at gunpoint, blocked the Aisegba-Ilumoba Expressway and stole cash of N540,000, one HP laptop computer valued at N80,000, etc. We later arrested one of the gang members, Solomon Alexander.” The police chief said others who were arrested later were Eric Tile, Promise Shea, Desmond Peter, Peter Ayo, Ayange Blessing and Jennifer Allah. Mobayo also said that a lady was arrested for taking her own abduction. He added: “On August 10, 2020, a complainant, who is the suspect’s mother, came to our station and reported that her daughter, Mary Idris, left home and never returned. “Upon investigation, Mary Idris was arrested and she confessed to have planned her fake kidnapping alongside Victor Olawuse, in order to extort money from her parents.”

The commissioner also said his men arrested Eyinafe Femi at the Ajilosun area of Ado-Ekiti, for allegedly abducting and having carnal knowledge of a 16-year-old girl for three days. He said: “During interrogation, the suspect confessed to have committed the crime by forcing the victim to drink drinks already mixed with hard drugs which made her to lose consciousness for those three days. “On August 9, 2020, five suspects were arrested.

They confessed to be members of the Black Axe (Aiye) Confraternity at Ikere-Ekiti, during initiation rites at the scene of arrest. They are Ojo Ademola, Fatuki Tosin, Sani Mohammed aka Tom Tom, Fagbehingbe Timilehin, Ayodeji and Arowosegbe Okiri.

“The command recovered various items like a Baretta pistol, two Dane guns, one wooden carved gun, one wooden mask, two cutlasses, charms, a battle axe and a carton of Hi-mobile phone, phone accessories, different telecommunication recharge cards from the suspects. “The command appreciates members of the public, especially good-spirited individuals for their timely and useful information that led to the arrest of the people.” Mobayo urged the people to be security conscious, vigilant and report any adverse incident in their locality. The commissioner said the suspects would be prosecuted as soon as investigations were concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...