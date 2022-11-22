Metro & Crime

Ekiti: 2 to die by hanging for robbery, rape

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

An Ado-Ekiti High Court yesterday sentenced two persons, Deji Owolabi (30) and Opeyemi Oluwakomolafe (22) to death by hanging for armed robbery.

 

The court also sentenced them to seven years imprisonment each for conspiracy and for escaping from lawful custody at the Ado- Ekiti Prison.

 

Prosecution had earlier told the court that the duo escaped from lawful custody during a jailbreak at the Ado-Ekiti Prison on December 1, 2014. They robbed a couple on July 14, 2015 at Ilumoba Ekiti where they raped the 35-year-old wife.

 

The prosecutor, Mr Ilesanmi Adelusi, called five witnesses, and tendered a Dane gun, 10 phone handsets, machete and other incriminating exhibits recovered from the convicts. The convicts rejected five differ  ent lawyers arranged for them and chose to defend themselves. They also called two witnesses.

 

Delivering judgment, presiding Justice Monisola Abodunde said: “in my view, the defendants are compulsive pathological liars who have become hardened criminals.

 

“Rather than mend their ways in prison, they escaped prison during a jailbreak and continued to unleash terror on the community until nemesis caught up with them. “They are threat to peaceful existence in our society and they must be made to face the reality of the consequences of their wicked behaviour.

 

“I find the two defendants guilty as charged and they are sentenced to death by hanging. May the Lord have mercy on your souls.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lassa fever claims 81 in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

At least, 81 people have lost their lives to Lassa fever since it broke out in Ondo State. The Special Adviser to the Governor and Acting Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jjibayo Adeyeye, disclosed this during the distribution of rat poison. According to him, five of the 18 local government areas in the state have been […]
Metro & Crime

Three policemen dismissed for impersonating EFCC officials

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Three policemen were yesterday arraigned in Imo State for allegedly impersonating officials of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This came after the state Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, had confirmed that 11 policemen had been dismissed for corruption while 19 others were under investigation. The cops, who have since been dismissed by the command, […]
Metro & Crime

Two NSDC officers arraigned, remanded for armed robbery

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Justice Oyindamola Ogala of an Ikeja High Court, Lagos State yesterday remanded two officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), at the Correctional Service Center over allegations of armed robbery. The two officers, 27-year-old Amarachukwu Asonta (female) and Adebayo Ajayi, 32, were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica