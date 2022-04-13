Ekiti 2022: APC candidate promises issue-based campaign

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the June 18 Ekiti State governorship election Biodun Oyebanji has stressed his commitment to an issue-based campaign and peaceful conduct of supporters ahead of the polls. Oyebanji gave the assurance yesterday during a courtesy visit to the palace of Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe. Deputy Governor Bisi Egbeyemi led Oyebanji to the palace. Oyebanji said he would focus on issues bordering on development and those affecting the people during his campaign. The APC candidate stated that he remains the candidate with the most public service experience having served in different capacities in the Niyi Adebayo administration as well as in the Kayode Fayemi government.
Related Articles
Obi shares path to success with students
Former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has narrated to the students of Gregorian College, Ogidi, how he has been able to struggle his way through life, saying that education played a huge role in his journey to success. Speaking when he visited the college of over 270 students, Obi recalled he had earlier […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PGF DG to APC: Propaganda wouldn’t change realities
… As PGF Celebrates rescue of GSSS Kankara students The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Director General, Salihu Lukman has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) to protect the electoral advantages of the party gained in 2015 and 2019 general elections, stating that propaganda would not change realities on ground. Lukman, who spoke at […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
In two years, Uzodinma’s monumental projects speak volumes
A picture is worth more than a thousand words, is a popular cliche among journalism teachers, particularly in photo journalism. It is not actually meant to deride prose writers or belittle their efforts in imparting knowledge. It is used to bring home the power of image above imagination. No matter how you weave words, you […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)