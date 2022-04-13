News

Ekiti 2022: APC candidate promises issue-based campaign

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the June 18 Ekiti State governorship election Biodun Oyebanji has stressed his commitment to an issue-based campaign and peaceful conduct of supporters ahead of the polls. Oyebanji gave the assurance yesterday during a courtesy visit to the palace of Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe. Deputy Governor Bisi Egbeyemi led Oyebanji to the palace. Oyebanji said he would focus on issues bordering on development and those affecting the people during his campaign. The APC candidate stated that he remains the candidate with the most public service experience having served in different capacities in the Niyi Adebayo administration as well as in the Kayode Fayemi government.

 

Our Reporters

