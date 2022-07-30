EKITI 2022: APC, Oyebanji urge court to dismiss suit challenging governorship primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State and the governor-elect, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji have urged a Federal High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti to dismiss a suit filed by an aggrieved aspirant, Mr. Kayode Ojo, challenging the result of the January 27 governorship primary.

The APC and Oyebanji who are the 1st and 2nd defendants in the suit maintained that the direct primary held in all the 177 wards in the state were valid and were in compliance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the constitution and guidelines of the party (APC). Oyebanji, who emerged as the APC candidate from the primary went ahead to win the June 18 governorship election in the state. At the sitting of the court held on Friday, parties in the suit marked FHC/ AD/CS/151/2022 adopted their written addresses and moved all pending applications after which the presiding judge, Justice Babs Kuewumi, fixed Thursday, August 4 for judgment in the case. Other defendants in the suit are the Independent National Electoral Commission (3rd), Ayo Adeg-bite (4th), Adeoye Aribasoye (5th), Vincent Bewaji (6th), Goke Olajide (7th), Lateef Akanle (8th), Richard Apolola (9th), Kayode Fasakin (10th), Adu Joseph (11th) and Teju Okuyiga (12th).

The rest defendants are Olumide Fadipe (13th), Dele Oloje (14th), Victor Adeniyi (15th), Folorunso Olabode (16th), Deji Ajayi (17th), Sunkanmi Onipede (18th), Kemi Olaleye (19th) and the Secretary and Members of the Ekiti APC 2022 Gubernatorial Primary Electoral Committee (20th). The 4th-19th defendants served as Chairmen of the Electoral Committees/Returning Officers in the 16 Local Government Areas during the Ekiti APC Governorship Primary held across the state.The plaintiff, Ojo, was represented by his counsel, Dr. Alex Izinyon (SAN) while Mr. Shaibu Aruwa (SAN) appeared for the 1st defendant (APC). Mr. Kabir Akingbolu appeared for the 2nd defendant, Oyebanji. Counsel to the plaintiff, Izinyon, moved and adopted his written address urging the court to declare his client (Ojo), who came second in the exercise as the rightful winner of the Ekiti APC governorship primary poll. But counsel to the 1st, 2nd and the 4th-20th defendants in the suit urged the court to dismiss the case and hold that the primary which produced Oyebanji as winner was valid and complied with the Constitution, party constitution and guidelines.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...