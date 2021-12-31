Ekiti 2022: APC youths back Bamidele to succeed Fayemi

A political group under the auspices of Coalition of Youth Support Group has endorsed Senator Opeyemi Bamidele to succeed Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi next year.

The youths, who passed a vote of confidence in Bamidele yesterday during his consultation tour of Emure, Ilejemeje and Moba local governments, described the Chairman, Southern Senators Forum, as the most experienced and competent to represent the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship poll.

Their coordinators, Ajiboye Boboye and Aina Folajimi, appealed to APC youths to back Bamidele. Boboye, who described the Senator as a loyal party chief, said:

“For the continuity agenda of Governor Kayode Fayemi to continue, Senator Bamidele remains the best man to sustain this legacy. Any disconnection may affect the development focus of our dear state.

“With his experience spanning over 30 years across executive, legislative and judiciary strata, we believe that he has the experience, the exposure and right connections to take Ekiti to a higher pedestal banking on what Governor Fayemi has done as a springboard.”

The legislator promised that youth employment, human and infrastructure development, commercial agriculture, free and compulsory basic education, tourism development, healthcare delivery and reformed civil service will be the priorities of his administration

