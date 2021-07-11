Ekiti 2022: Appoint youths in more strategic positions –NYC

Ahead of the governorship election billed for next year in Ekiti State, the Nigeria Youth Congress (NYC), has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC), to carry the youth along if it wants to continue to retain the state.

The NYC specifically wants competent youth to be appointed into strategic positions in the three arms of government in the State, adding that the era of making youths special assistants was over.

The NYC Chairman, Ekiti chapter, Com. Tosin Adesuyi, gave the advice in a statement made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Saturday.

The youth organisation, said the Dr. Kayode Fayemiled All Progressives Congress will succeed more in its succession battle, if there were assurances that more youths will be appointed as Judges, Commissioners and elected representatives at the State and National Assemblies.

The NYC said the era when its members were being restricted to the positions of Personal Assistants,

Special Assistants and Legislative aides were over, saying there was need for a paradigm shift that would inject more youth into decision making organs of governments.

The youth organisation lauded former Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, for mulling generational shift to allow youth participation in politics and governance, saying the APC must embrace that template for Fayemi’s succession battle to be easier.

He said: “Otunba Niyi Adebayo led Ekiti as a governor at a relatively young age of 41 and his successor, Ayodele Fayose at 43 up to the time of the incumbent, Dr. Fayemi who became governor at 45.

“NYC urges all the political parties to adopt the Senator Ovie Omo-Agege model unveiled during the public hearing for the review of 1999 Constitution that 30 percent of National Assembly seats and 40 percent of State Assembly seats be ceded statutorily to the youth so also in the Executive and Judiciary.

“In clear language, any party seeking the support of the youth must prepare to rise above the philosophy of reducing the youth demography to the position of personal, special and legislative assistants, but rather in active positions in the Federal and State executives, and National and State Assemblies.

“Noteworthy is the fact that there are many qualified young persons in the bar that are willing and qualified in all standards to rise to the bench, but we’re prevented on the pretext that they were young.

“NYC sends reminding signals to all the major political parties to act on our position, calling for the downward review of the extravagant cost of nomination and expression of interest forms to enable the youth a greater opportunity to take part in the transition process.”

