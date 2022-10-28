News

Ekiti: 2022 Appropriation Bill for second reading

The Ekiti state House of Assembly has commenced a legislative process on the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N122.7 billion which has passed through the second reading. The bill was forwarded to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for further scrutiny. Deputy Speaker Hakeem Jamiu, who presided over yesterday’s plenary, said the bill was forwarded to the House by the governor. The motion for bill committal was moved by the Leader of Business Gboyega Aribisogan and seconded by Tajudeen Akingbolu. Aribisogan described the bill as a money bill that needed quick attention. Members agreed with his submission and passed the bill to the Committee on Finance and Appropriation for clause-to-clause considerations. The committee was given one week to work on the bill and report back to the House. Earlier, the Clerk of the House Tola Esan formally announced the demise of Speaker Funminiyi Afuye with a minute silence observed in his honour. Afuye died last week after a brief illness.

 

