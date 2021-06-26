Ekiti 2022: Aspirant urges electorate to vote for personality, capacity, not political party

Electorate in Ekiti State have been advised not to downplay personality and capacity in the process of electing new governor at the forthcoming governorship election in 2022. This is coming as the state begins preparation towards the new political dispensation.

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), Chief Demola Popoola, gave the advice yesterday while disclosing his gubernatorial ambition to people of his Senatorial District in Oye Ekiti, Ekiti North. The governorship aspirant stated it is high time residents decided to choose a new governor based on the personalities of the aspirants rather than political parties.

Popoola, who said the contributions and capacity of the candidates would play a critical role in the governorship poll, added that he was determined to bring his wealth of experience to bear in governing the state when given the chance in 2022. He expressed determination to industralise the state by making concerted efforts to eradicate poverty from the land and at the same time tackles unemployment.

He lauded the present administration of Dr. Kayode Fayemi on agricultural and educational investment promising, to complement Fayemi’s efforts on infrastructure. He stated that a lot needed to be done in boosting the state’s economic life with policies that would be friendly and conducive to investors.

Popoola assured on his right connections with both local and international bodies, which he promised to harness in discovering the natural resources available in the state towards taking Ekiti from the civil service status to an industrial one that would not solely depend on monthly allocation from the federation account.

He said: “The governor has done well in the area of agriculture, education and infrastructure but the foundation he has laid is what I want to build on. I want to industrialise the state. There are a lot of natural resources in this state that have not been tapped. We have to develop our skills and create jobs through vocational training for our youths,’’ he said. Adding that: ‘’Don’t forget I manage all airports runaway in the country and I recently went to Turkey and I discovered there was a machine that produce gold and I have told them to come to Ekiti, we can make it here in the state.

