Ekiti 2022: Bamidele lauds APC’s screening exercise

The representative of Ekiti Central in the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, has hailed the screening of aspirants ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election on January 27, saying the exercise was truly democratic. The Ekiti State governorship proper has been scheduled for June 18.

The Chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum and six other aspirants made individual appearances before the seven-man screening committee headed by Senator Domingo Obende in Abuja on Tuesday. Bamidele revealed that the committee also demonstrated its concern for the development and progress of the party in Ekiti by raising issues germane to the successful conduct of the June 18 election. He said: ‘’I want to say definitely that it was a very fruitful exercise, members of the screening committee were very sensitive to issues in Ekiti State as well as to issues in Nigeria within our party.

