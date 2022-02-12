News

Ekiti 2022: Bamisile drops agitation, declares support for APC candidate

One of the Aggrieved Aspirants in the just concluded governorship primary of the of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Femi Bamisile has dropped his agitations over the January 27, 2022 shadow poll and declared support for the flagbearer of the party, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji.

The Federal lawmaker, representing Ekiti East/ Gbonyin/ Emure alongside seven aggrieved aspirants had alleged manipulation and mastermind of the primary elections and therefore vowed to seek redress in the court of law. Addressing Journalists on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, Bamisile said his decision to support APC on the shadow poll was based on nothing but for unity in the interest of the party and to avoid similar electoral misfortune for the party like that of Zamfara State.

 

