Ekiti 2022: Clamour for power shift gains momentum

ADEWUMI ADEMIJU reports on the move by the people of Ekiti South Senatorial District of Ekiti State to produce the next governor of the state as politicians and the respective political parties strategise for the 2022 governorship election in the state

It is clamour for power shift by the people of Ekiti South Senatorial District ahead of the governorship election billed to hold in the state on June 18, 2022. Though the poll is 11 months away and the process yet to commence, the people of Ekiti South are insisting that Governor Kayode Fayemi’s successor must come from their area as they have not produced a governor since the creation of the state.

To this effect, prominent and notable politicians from the district across party lines, majorly the All progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have strongly expressed their readiness to ensure that next governor of the state comes from their area. Among those in the vanguard of the campaign are the senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Mrs. Abiodun Olujimi; the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka; the member representing Ekiti South II Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Bamisile and a chieftain of the APC and 2018 governorship aspirant, Dr. Wole Oluyede. They claimed that an agreement was reached at the advent of the present democratic dispensation in 1999 that opportunity be given to the people of the central and northern senatorial districts to produce a governor since the southern senatorial district had produced a governor in the old Ondo State from which was carved out in 1996. According to them, the agreement, though not document was based on trust and understanding among stakeholders of the state at that time. They, however, expressed discontentment on how the central and northern senatorial districts have since then held onto power, thereby, depriving Ekiti South the opportunity to produce a governor since 1999.

Noting that the people of the area are running out of patience, the Ekiti South politicians said their district has prominent sons and daughters with capability and wherewithal to occupy the governorship position of the state come 2022. It is against this backdrop that Senator Olujimi, recently declared that Governor Fayemi’s successor must come from Ekiti South.

The senator, who was elected on the platform of the PDP, added that in the spirit of fairness and oneness, it is high time power moves to the zone, considering the fact that the other two districts – Ekiti Central and Ekiti North – had at various times produced governors of the state. In a statement, in a statement, decried what she described as a high rate of marginalization meted out to the southern district, claiming that such seriously affecting the development in the zone.

The senator, who reiterated her commitment to the Ekiti South agenda, however, refuted an allegation that she has entered into agreement with some individuals concerning the forthcoming governorship election in the state. “My attention has been drawn to various political undercurrents or misgivings making rounds that I have entered into pacts on Ekiti governorship for 2022, I have not entered into any pacts with any individuals or groups. Any of such ideas are unfounded and largely figments of imagination of such rumour mongers,” she said.

Similarly, an umbrella body of PDP agitators for a governor of Ekiti South extraction under the aegis of Ekiti South Agenda Forum, disclosed its determination to lobby traditional rulers to key into the agenda to ensure that power shifts to the southern senatorial district in 2022.

The body, therefore, tasked the national leadership of political the major political parties to consider the zone during their respective governorship primaries scheduled for next year. Members of the forum include Senator Olujimi, Prof. Olusola, a former Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Tunji Odeyemi and a former General Manager of Guarantee Trust Bank, Mr. Kayode Adaramodu .

The forum in a communiqué issued at the end of its second meeting at Ikere Ekiti and signed by its protem chairman, Dr. Adekunle Folayan, said it will solicit for the support of traditional rulers across the 28 towns and villages of the district to actualize its bid. The communiqué read in part: “After extensive deliberations by stakeholders from the six local government areas of Ekiti South Senatorial District, we hereby resolved that the pursuit of ensuring that the district produces the next governorship candidate and indeed governor remains sacrosanct.

“That all the traditional rulers across the 28 towns and villages of the district would be visited to solicit their support and ensure inclusiveness in the consultation for the shift of the governorship to the South Senatorial District of Ekiti State in 2022. “That the South Senatorial District must be awakened to the consequences of allowing either the North or the Central to get the governorship slot in 2022 again as this will keep the South out from the governorship for 32 years. “That the people of the senatorial district be sensitized towards the forthcoming continuous voters registration exercise to ensure that all eligible voters are duly registered to enhance the area’s votes.

“That we appeal to the PDP leaderships at the state, national and other authorities so delegated, to consider Ekiti South Senatorial District in its zoning for the next governorship primary as a matter of fairness, equity and justice and also to avoid governorship from eluding the district for 32 years. “That the South Senatorial District must be constructive in engagements, peaceful, persuasive in approach and be historical in eliciting the support of the North and the Central senatorial districts for the governorship, as a matter of right in 2022.”

As the agenda continues to gain momentum, a member of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Bamisile, who recently declared gubernatorial ambition stressed that “it is apt and equitable to allow the southern part of the state assume the governorship seat in 2022.” Bamisile, an APC lawmaker representing Ekiti South Federal Constituency 2, who spoke, while addressing the chieftains and members of his Ward 5 on his gubernatorial ambition in Ikota Ekiti, Ekiti East Local Government Area, added that though he was not advocating zoning, it would be just and fair that power moves to the southern senatorial district.

But, responding to the southern agenda, the Caretaker Publicity Secretary of the APC in the South West, Mr. Karohunwi Oladapo, said there is no cause for any agitation. He explained that historically, there is no time that the southern district has been deprived of producing a governor. Karounwi said all the three zones in the state have always been given a level playing ground.

He, therefore, urged the Ekiti South political leaders to double efforts in their bid to produce the next governor of the state as the zoning of the position to any of the three senatorial districts is not feasible. “Nobody zoned the gubernatorial position to Ekiti Central or North at any point in history. Those who became governors from the Central and North senatorial districts fought for the position with the candidates from the South Senatorial District during each gubernatorial election circle. The choice of who wins and governs has always been determined by the electorate and it has always been an open field for all the senatorial districts.

“In the 1999 gubernatorial election, Dr. Bode Olowoporoku of the All Peoples Party (APP) from Ilawe Ekiti in the South Senatorial District contested with Otunba Niyi Adebayo of Alliance for Democracy (AD) from Iyin Ekiti in the Central Senatorial District and Prof. Tunde Adeniran of the PDP from Orin Ekiti in the North Senatorial District.

“In the 2003 gubernatorial election, Chief Femi Falana of the National Conscience Party (NCP) from Ilawe in the South Senatorial District contested with Otunba Niyi Adebayo of the AD from Iyin Ekiti, Chief Ayodele Fayose of the PDP from Afao Ekiti and Otunba Reuben Famuyibo of the ANPP, from Ado Ekiti; all the three from the Central Senatorial District. “In 2007, the candidates were Senator Gbenga Aluko of Labour Party from Ode Ekiti, Chief Diran Adesua of DPA from Omuo Ekiti and Chief Ropo Ogunbolude of the NDP from Ise Ekiti. All the three from the South Senatorial District contested against Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the AC from Isan Ekiti, Chief Segun Oni of PDP from Ifaki Ekiti, Otunba Yinka Akerele Gbenga of the ANPP from Ayede Ekiti, all from the North Senatorial District and Barr. Bankole Ajayi of the Accord Party from Ado Ekiti in the Central Senatorial District.

“In 2014, Chief Musa Adebayo Ayeni of the APA from Emure Ekiti in the South Senatorial District contested with Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the APC from Isan Ekiti of the North Senatorial district, Chief Ayodele Fayose of the PDP from Afao Ekiti from the Central Senatorial District and Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele of Labour Party from Iyin Ekiti in the Central Senatorial District.

“In 2018, Jacob Abiodun Aluko of the AA from Ikere Ekiti, Dr. Bode Olowoporoku of the ACD from Ilawe Ekiti, Prof. Olusola Kolapo Olubunmi of the PDP from Ikere Ekiti, and Ambassador Bejide Oluwadare Patrick of the PPN from Ilawe Ekiti, all the four from the South Senatorial District contested against Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the APC from Isan Ekiti in the North Senatorial District.

“From the fact of history, each of the six local governments from the South Senatorial District has produced gubernatorial candidates at different points in time. This clearly shows that the South Senatorial District has not been deficient in producing quality men to govern Ekiti State but the district has not produced a governor. Pointedly, no leader, no authorities and no district can be blamed by the South Senatorial District for not winning elections since the ultimate decision lies with the Ekiti electorate.”

Karounwi added that the southern senatorial district has never at any time conceded the position to the other two senatorial districts, saying it has always been on the basis of open contests. He, therefore, tasked the south senatorial district on adequate preparation in order to secure the governorship position in a contest with the other districts. “As it was in the beginning, so will it be in the Ekiti 2022 gubernatorial election and beyond. It is an open field for all the aspirants regardless of senatorial districts and any of the three senatorial districts has equal chance of winning the seat, depending on the choice of Ekiti electorate.

“Let Ekiti South Senatorial District up its game if it is desirous of producing the governor. Appealing to emotions or blackmail may not give it the trophy. Governorship will not come on a platter and nobody will donate the gubernatorial seat to the South Senatorial District,” he said.

An APC chieftain and former governorship aspirant, Dr. Oluwole Oluyede, who spoke with our correspondent on the issue, admitted that there is no documented arrangement on zoning among the senatorial districts. He categorically stressed that such was discussed and consented to by stakeholders at the verge of creation of Ekiti State and when it was finally created. Oluyede, however, maintained that although there is no zoning in the constitution, proposition needed to be uphold in the spirit of fairness and equity.

He stressed that besides the issue of zoning, Ekiti is in dire need of a governor with creative ideas to lift the state out of poverty. He noted that he has not decided on the 2022 contest, and that if he chooses to join the race, he would be doing that not on the basis of agitation for rotation or zoning but because he is highly qualified for the position. His words: “I don’t think zoning should be the primary reason why anybody should be governor of Ekiti State. Anyone that says South has not won election because they are not qualified or whatever does not know what he is saying.

Is Fayemi better than Wole Oluyede, Gbenga Aluko, Kola Alabi or so many other people from that place? The answer is No! There is no excuse. The South has the highest no of local governments; six local governments in that district and so many bigger towns, which is even causing more divisions between them and working against them.

“Whoever decides or inclines that the candidates from the South have been weaker politically or not qualified politically to emerge in any election does not know what he is saying. Actually, I think we should deemphasize the fact that zoning should be a determinant. The problem is that people from other zones who have hijacked Ekiti money are using some of the southern agitators against one another.

That is to say the selfish oligarchy planted insincere southerners against the southern agenda. Some of these people in the last election did not have a single vote, and they said they were contesting from the southern district. “These moles too are claiming to be working for a southern agenda but they are the cronies of the self-centred, who are leading the party in the state, and they are still planning to do the same thing again. What I can promise APC is that if they like, they can choose a life of lie. For me, if I want to run which I have not decided, I will be running not because I am from the zone but because I am highly qualified more than anybody from any other zone.

“Are you saying that Gbenga Aluko is not qualified? At a point in time, he was the youngest senator. He has been in politics, with vast experience and there are so many other people like that. So, I am so sorry for the mole southerners and in a way worried about them.

In another way, I am not worried because by the grace of God they will not be able to play any prank in the next dispensation. If they try that, the southern district will punish them. “Fairness is the bane of common sense. If we want to look at our tendencies alone, Niyi Adebayo, Ayodele Fayose, Kayode Fayemi and Segun Oni would not have emerged when they did else let them bring what qualified them more than the aspirants from the South.

It was the cooperation of all of us, we said Olumilua was former governor of old Ondo State that was what allowed the Central and the North to run and emerged at that time and the Central did through Adebayo and Fayose, while the North did though Oni and Fayemi but what is happening now is selfishness, ungratefulness and self-centredness, unnecessarily holding of power by the two zones and not considering their benefactor, which is the southern district.

“What we need in Ekiti now is not even where somebody comes from in the real sense of it. We need somebody who will change the mentality of Ekiti people to go back to productivity, to give them a sense of self dignity, to change the mindset that we have a right to be poor. Even those on political appointments today in Ekiti are not left out of this poor category. Apart from the governor, his deputy and may be one or two others, everyone is hungry.

“So, Ekiti people should stop believing that appointment from any selfish individual who call himself governor would make them rich. We should go back to the fact that we have dignity to build ourselves; that we were not lazy and do not rely on government allocation for sustenance.”

