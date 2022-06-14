News Top Stories

Ekiti 2022: CTA deploys 50 observers to monitor election

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA Comment(0)

Ahead of the governorship election holding on Saturday June 18, the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) – a civil society group dedicated to free, fair elections – has unveiled plans to deploy 50 observers to the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State.

 

The observers are expected to receive training on the Basics of Election Observation, theElectoralActof 2022, andINECGuidelinestoElections. Executive Director, CTA, Faith Nwadishi, who disclosed these plans, said her organisation will also open a Situation Room from Friday July 17, in Ado-Ekiti, to collectandanalysereportsfrom field observers throughout the state during the election.

 

Nwadishi expressed concern that the election will be taking place amid a perilous security climate and advised stakeholders to adhere strictly to the rules guiding the electoral process in order to achieve the best outcome.

She disclosed that the CTA had earlier paid advocacy visits to strategic stakeholders such as security agencies and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and media organisations to raise citizens’ awareness on the need to exercise their franchise and maintain peace before, during, and after the elections.

 

Nwadishi charged all po  litical actors to conduct their activities in an orderly manner and avoid doing anything that could incite violence or unduly inflame the political climate. She also urged the security agencies to make necessary arrangement for the protection of voters and preserve the sanctity of the elections.

The CTA boss charged the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure that its workers are fully trained on the operation of the BVAS machines and the election guidelines to guarantee a free, fair, and credible election

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

