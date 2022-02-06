News

Ekiti 2022: Ex-gov Oni dumps PDP

Former Ekiti State governor, Segun Oni has dumped People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Confirming the development on Saturday in Ado- Ekiti in a telephone chat, Oni’s spokesperson Mr. Adebayo Jackson stated that the decision of Oni and thousands of his supporters to leave PDP was taken at stakeholders’ meeting held at Oni’s residence in Ifaki-Ekiti, Ido/ Osi Local Government Area of the state.

 

Oni, has however not indicated the party he would be pitching his tent with; although speculations are rife that the ex-governor may join the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), to contest the governorship poll.

 

He stated that Oni yielded to pressures from the overwhelming majority of Ekiti people who are desirous of seeing him return him to the government house under any political party.

 

The former PDP State Publicity Secretary hinted that the former governor would be leaving the PDP with a sizable number of members, adding his resignation from the party is with immediate effect.

 

He said: “Engr. Segun Oni has finally resigned from PDP. All the people of Ekiti have decided that they want Segun Oni on any platform. And he had heeded their calls. In fact, it was the image of Oni that has been promoting the image of PDP in Ekiti State.

 

And once the PDP has decided to kill itself we have to take a bow and leave. “Ekiti people will not leave Oni alone to go like that because they can’t see any other person that can deliver what Oni has been doing for them.

 

“So, it is the voice of the people and not the voice of anybody. As it is now, both PDP and APC will be contesting against the people of Ekiti. And the symbol of the people of Ekiti State is Engineer Oni.”

 

Also speaking, former director, Segun Oni Campaign Organization, Hon. Lanre Ogunsuyi, said the former governor’s exit was informed by a high degree of injustice melted to Oni by some powerful forces in the party during the January 26, primary election.

 

He said: “We have just said bye bye to PDP and Oga thanked all the people that worked with him and dissolved all the structures that ran the purported primary in PDP. What we have now is a confluence of people called Segun Oni Movement.

 

By next week, we should have sorted ourselves out in line with the INEC timetable. “It is normal to speculate about politicians, especially a politician of Oni’s stature. He is a former governor and he has just left PDP.

What is certain is that we have left PDP, but we are not certain about where we are going

 

