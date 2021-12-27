Ekiti 2022: Fayemi’s achievements’ll speak for APC – Rep

A member of the House of Representative Omowumi Ogunlola has said he is confident the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win next year’s Ekiti State governorship poll. The lawmaker stated that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would find it difficult to stop his party because of Governor Kayode Fayemi’s achievements.

Ogunlola spoke in Aramoko- Ekiti, in Ekiti-West Council Area yesterday at the maiden “Meet the Constituents” organized to render her stewardship. The lawmaker, who represents Ekiti West/ Ijero/ Efon said the PDP would have difficulty in persuading voters people to reject the APC because the governor had instituted democratic policies in the interest of the masses. Ogunlola said she had sponsored three bills which have passed first reading, adding that the bills when finally passed would have direct impact on Nigerians.

She said:”I feel very excited to state that in the last two years and five months I have been in the House of Representatives on behalf of my great people, we have changed the narrative of representation in Ijero/ Ekiti-West/Efon constituency for better. “It is imperative to note that as legislator, my primary duty and responsibility is to make laws for the peace, order and good governance of the nation, but I seized every opportunity at my disposal to bring development to our people.”

