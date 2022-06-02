Ekiti 2022: Fayemi’s ex- CoS appeals to APC aggrieved members

Biodun Omoleye, ex- Chief of Staff (CoS) to Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has urged All Progressives Congress (APC) members to unite ahead of the June 18 governorship poll. Omoleye appealed to aggrieved leaders and members to ensure that APC candidate Biodun Oyebanji win the election. According to the ex- CoS, who made the appeal on Wednesday at a media event organized to drum up support for Oyebanji in Ado Ekiti, added that the party needed to put its house in order to be in a good position to retain power after Fayemi’s exit on October 16. Omoleye said that APC requires unity of purpose and collective efforts to win the election, stressing that; “No disagreement should be allowed to become monstrous to the point of tearing the family apart.” He said: “One beauty of democracy is that we often disagree to agree in the best interest of our common goal. Differences are not a failure of humanity; differences are a test of our humanity.”

