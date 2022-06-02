Ekiti 2022: Fayemi’s ex- CoS appeals to APC aggrieved members

Biodun Omoleye, ex- Chief of Staff (CoS) to Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has urged All Progressives Congress (APC) members to unite ahead of the June 18 governorship poll. Omoleye appealed to aggrieved leaders and members to ensure that APC candidate Biodun Oyebanji win the election. According to the ex- CoS, who made the appeal on Wednesday at a media event organized to drum up support for Oyebanji in Ado Ekiti, added that the party needed to put its house in order to be in a good position to retain power after Fayemi’s exit on October 16. Omoleye said that APC requires unity of purpose and collective efforts to win the election, stressing that; “No disagreement should be allowed to become monstrous to the point of tearing the family apart.” He said: “One beauty of democracy is that we often disagree to agree in the best interest of our common goal. Differences are not a failure of humanity; differences are a test of our humanity.”
Related Articles
Police arrest, quiz suspects’ link to killings in Benue
Operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested and started quizzing four men believed to be part of those terrorising Benue State. The suspects have been identified as Abdullahi Mohammed, Haruna Bello, Usianie Abdullahi; aka Gide and Yusuf Barkeje. The suspects, however, have denied being part of those partaking […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
MSION partners Lagos on increased access to affordable SRHS
Marie Stopes International Organisation Nigeria (MSION), has expressed commitment about the provision of affordable sexual and reproductive health services (SRHS) for all people across Nigeria. Speaking at the official grand launching of Marie Stopes Medical Centre at Lekki area of Lagos recently the Country Director, Dr. Effiom Effiom, said, the organisation is collaborating with the government, private and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Disparity in salaries: FAAN pensioners to embark on nationwide protest
The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) branch has concluded plans to embark on a nationwide protest with effect from May 4th, 2021 should FAAN management fail to implement their conditions of service (COS) agreement. The National Secretary of NUP, FAAN branch, Emeka Njoku, at a rally held at the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)