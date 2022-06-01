Ekiti 2022: Fayemi’s ex-CoS, Omoleye appeals for unity amongst aggrieved APC members

Ahead of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, the former Chief of Staff to the Governor, Kayode Fayemi, Mr Biodun Omoleye has appointed members of the party to unite.

Omoleye appealed to aggrieved leaders and members to sheathe their swords and intensify efforts to ensure the electoral victory of the party’s governorship candidate, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji.

The ex-CoS, who made the appeal on Wednesday in Ado Ekiti at a media parley organised to drum support for Oyebanji, added that the party needed to put its house in order to be in a good position to retain Ekiti after Fayemi leaves office on October 16.

Omoleye said that APC requires unity of purpose and collective efforts to win the election, stressing that “no disagreement should be allowed to become monstrous to the point of tearing the family apart”.

He said: “One of the beauties of democracy is that we often times disagree to agree in the best interest of our common goal. Differences are not a failure of humanity; differences are a test of our humanity.

“So, in every assemblage of people, there would always be reasons for disagreement within a political family, however, no disagreement should be allowed to become monstrous to the point of tearing the family apart.”

