Ekiti 2022: Fayemi’s ex-CoS, Omoleye appeals for unity amongst aggrieved APC members

Ahead of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, the former Chief of Staff to the Governor, Kayode Fayemi, Mr Biodun Omoleye has appointed members of the party to unite.

Omoleye appealed to aggrieved leaders and members to sheathe their swords and intensify efforts to ensure the electoral victory of the party’s governorship candidate, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji.

The ex-CoS, who made the appeal on Wednesday in Ado Ekiti at a media parley organised to drum support for Oyebanji, added that the party needed to put its house in order to be in a good position to retain Ekiti after Fayemi leaves office on October 16.

Omoleye said that APC requires unity of purpose and collective efforts to win the election, stressing that “no disagreement should be allowed to become monstrous to the point of tearing the family apart”.

He said: “One of the beauties of democracy is that we often times disagree to agree in the best interest of our common goal. Differences are not a failure of humanity; differences are a test of our humanity.

“So, in every assemblage of people, there would always be reasons for disagreement within a political family, however, no disagreement should be allowed to become monstrous to the point of tearing the family apart.”

 

Expectations as Soludo mounts the saddle

OKEY MADUFORO reports that the new governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, is expected to hit the ground running given the myriad of challenges the state is facing Prof Chukwuma Soludo is not new to the politics and governance of Anambra State nay Nigeria even as he needs no introduction to Nigerians. He had […]
Anambra Guber: Ekwunife, Okonkwo, 12 PDP aspirants lock horns

The month of June would certainly decide the fate of the 39 gubernatorial aspirants angling for the number one seat in Anambra State as most of the political parties have fixed the month for their primary elections. Interestingly, the two leading political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), may […]

Ajaokuta assets, materials being stripped –Abonta

It is often acknowledged that Nigeria has no problem building public infrastructure but has a huge problem with maintenance. In this interview, a ranking legislator and member House Committee on Privatisation, Hon Uzoma Nkem Abonta discusses with ONWUKA NZESHI, the essence of a new bill to establish a legal vehicle for the maintenance of public […]

