Ekiti 2022: Fayemi’s excellent performance’ll bring APC back to power – Party Chieftain, Kolawole

A chieftain of the Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC), Akinlayo Kolawole has expressed confidence that Governor Kayode Fayemi has performed wonderfully and impressively in terms of delivering dividends of democracy such that the APC would achieve electoral success at the 2022 governorship election in the state.

The chieftain, however, enjoined the APC ruling party and President Muhammadu Buhari to revitalize their communication strategies, saying the present state of information dissemination adopted by the Federal government is slippery which constituted a deterrent to prompt display of the good works of the Buhari-led administration to the public.

Kolawole, a former House of Representatives aspirant for the Ekiti North Federal Constituency Two in the 2019 General Election, made the submissions Wednesday in a chat with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti.

He charged the leadership of the Ekiti APC on adequate preparation ahead of the guber election urging members on positive news to the public.

“You are all around and saw what happened at the last primaries. I was prevailed upon by the party’s leadership to step down for the current occupant of the position. And as a loyal party man I obliged the directive from my party. But let me tell you that my ambition is still alive and kicking.”

