Ekiti 2022: ‘Fayemi’s performance’ll bring APC back to power’

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Akinlayo Kolawole, has expressed confidence that the state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has performed wonderfully and impressively in terms of delivering dividends of democracy such that the APC would achieve electoral success at the 2022 governorship election in the state.

The chieftain, however, enjoined the APC ruling party and President Muhammadu Buhari to revitalise his communication strategy, saying the current state of information dissemination adopted by the federal government was slippery, which he said constituted a deterrent to prompt display of the good works of the Buhari led administration to the public. Kolawole, a former House of Representatives’ aspirant for the Ekiti North in the 2019 general election, gave the submission yesterday in a chat with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti

