Ekiti 2022: Guber aspirant clears medical bill of accident victim

An accident victim in Ekiti State, Tayo Alabi, yesterday received financial succour from an All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant, Otunba Demola Popoola (ODEP), as medical bill, totaling N460, 000, were cleared by him. Alabi has since surviving a ghastly road accident been languishing in the hospital due to his inability to pay the bill for his surgery. But with this gesture, he is set to undergo the surgery in a private urethroplasty surgery hospital.

Popoola through his foundation, ODEP, has approached the hospital management to settle the medical bill. The medical specialist in the hospital, Dr. Famewo Ukehmigbewon, commended Popoola for his generosity and good spirit in assisting the poor and needy in the society.

She described Popoola as “a God sent angel to Tayo Alabi and also a man of the people because of his philanthropic virtues.” Also thanking his benefactor, Alabi explained that: “I have never met Otunba Demola Popoola before, but someone gave me his contact while begging for help for medical bills of N460,000. I appreciate Otunba Popoola for coming through for my medical bills and I pray that God will grant him all his heart desires.”

