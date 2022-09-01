News

Ekiti 2022: Oni files contempt suit against REC

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Ekiti State June 18 governorship election Segun Oni has filed a contempt suit against the Resident Electoral Commissioner Adeniran Tela for allegedly disobeying an order of the Election Petitions Tribunal.

The former governor said the suit was filed against Tela for refusing to comply with the order of the tribunal availing him unfettered access to election materials used for the election. In a petition dated August 29 addressed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Oni accused the REC of deliberately trying to frustrate diligent prosecution of his case at the tribunal. Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday, Owoseeni Ajayi said on behalf of the legal team: “Following the filing of our petition, we requested for some documents to prosecute our case. We also made a case to inspect some election materials, which the tribunal granted.

 

